Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz to fight on 4/22

Cuban heavyweight contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) will participate in a press conference Thursday to announce his next bout taking place Saturday, April 22 on the Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter Premier Boxing Champions event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Also competing on the April 22 undercard and in attendance Thursday will be four-division world champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (31-1-1, 23 KOs), unbeaten prospect Julian Sosa (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (1-0, 1 KO).





Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter is a WBC welterweight world title eliminator between former 147-pound world champions. The 12-round bout headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday April 22 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING. In the co-main event, undefeated super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo battles top rated challenger Charles Hatley, with televised coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.