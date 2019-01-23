Luis “Popeye” Lebrón faces Josean Figueroa on Jan.25

After a successful return in 2018, the series “A Puño Limpio” opens 2019 with eight fights and in the main event the WBO Latino featherweight champion Luis “Popeye” Lebrón will face Josean “El Tren” Figueroa this Friday, January 25, Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum of Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast on Facebook Live.





“A Puño Limpio”, a series that had its first part between 2011 and 2012 with shows around the island, returned to scene in 2018 with five events, in which some titles bouts were disputed and featured prominent Puerto Rican fighters and prospects in its new scenario, the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto.

“A Puño Limpio returns in 2019 with monthly events in Trujillo Alto, and to start we present on Friday the WBO Latino champion Popeye Lebrón facing a good challenge when he faces veteran Josean” El Tren “Figuero. Also a challenge for Lebron is that he will fight at 122 pounds in order to campaign on that weight,”said Ivan Rivera, president of PRBBP.

The Mayor of Trujillo, José Luis Cruz Cruz, said that “the sport in Trujillo Alto is at its best and A Puño Limpio has become one of the most anticipated events in our town.





The first event of 2019 will feature eight bouts and will be starred with the fight between the WBO # 11 ranked at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebron (14-0-1, 7 kos), who will go down to 122 pounds to face Figueroa (12-5-2, 9 kos) in an eight rounds brawl. Lebrón, 25, made five fights last year, winning three of them before the limit. Figueroa, 32, will fight for the first time in 11 months.

“We have been training hard because we are going to 122 pounds and I feel in tremendous condition, we are going to do our job in the ring and give a good fight as always,” said Lebrón.

Meanwhile, in a meeting scheduled for six rounds at 154 pounds Jean Rivera (3-1) will face Moises Carrasquillo (4-6, 1 kos).

The rest of the action presents four rounds bouts. At 126 pounds, Angel Aponte (2-0) faces debutant José Otero; at 160 pounds, Mario Suárez (1-0) will fight with José León (0-3); at 140 pounds, José Manuel Scroggin (1-0) will face a rival to be announced; at 126 pounds Luis Enrique Rivera (1-4, 1 kos) faces debutant Kevin Lopez; at 154 pounds, at 126 pounds Christian Lopez (1-0, 1 kos) will face Jesus Mendez (0-5), and at 112 pounds, David Reyes (1-0) will fight against an opponent to be determined.

This card will be broadcasted on Facebook Live through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

The next events of A Puño Limpio, after this first poster, will be on Friday, March 1, March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 19, August 23, September 27, October 25, November 22 and December 13. All the events will come to life at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto.

