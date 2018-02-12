Luis Ortiz and Luis Nery following WBC’s CBP

By Mauricio Sulaiman – WBC President – The WBC is celebrating its 55th anniversary on February 14th. It has been a great journey from that founding moment back in 1963, when the President of Mexico at the time, Adolfo Lopez Mateos, organized a world boxing summit with the most influential governing authorities of the sport from around the world. New York, California, Nevada, the British Boxing Board of Control, the European Boxing Union, the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation, and a few others met in Mexico City and the World Boxing Council was born.

We can take pride that boxing today is much different from those days, and it is in great part due to the relentless work performed by many members of the WBC by leading research programs, implementing new rules and procedures, and always remaining active for the betterment of the sport, but most importantly for the safety of the fighters.





Boxing was brutal, regulations were minimal, and boxers were simply seen as merchandise. The reduction of championship rounds from 15 to 12, the implementation of mandatory medical examinations (yearly standard studies), pre- and after-fight examinations, the implementation of the day before the fight weigh-in, the creation of intermediate weight categories, the thumb-attached glove, banning the six-ounce glove, adding the fourth rope in the ring, and many, many more changes were implemented under the leadership of the WBC and my dear father, Jose Sulaiman.

The WBC championship is the dream of every boxer, the Green and Gold – the belt once held by Ali, Foreman, Tyson, Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, Duran, Chavez, Arguello, Monzon, Mayweather, Pacquiao, and so many great legendary champions. But the WBC is and will always be for the boxers before, during and after their days of glory in the ring.

At the same time, the WBC is approaching yet another milestone as the 2000th world title fight sanctioned by the WBC is fast approaching and will take place in March or April.

Today, I celebrate my fourth anniversary as President of the WBC. I say this with mixed feelings, as I can’t help but to immediately relate this anniversary to the one of the passing away of my dear father. Continuing in the WBC has been a blessing for me as it has kept me close to him every single day, every single hour, every single moment. Being the son of Jose Sulaiman is my greatest pride and it motivates me to understand that I must honor his name and legacy with my actions day after day. I will continue to follow his path with the same principles and values which have ruled the WBC and which make our organization different from any other governing organization from any sport.

CLEAN BOXING PROGRAM UPDATE

The WBC Clean Boxing program administered by VADA continues to lead our sport in every aspect concerning performance enhancing drugs and procedures.





The CBP is moving forward and will put emphasis on teaching fighters and trainers all aspects of PEDs, nutrition, and healthy matters. We will continue to randomly test fighters around the world, continue to contract specific fights for testing, and continue to learn and research how to make boxing safer for all.

Luis Ortiz and Luis Nery have both been following the WBC’s ruling, with absolute compliance of the required tests ordered by the WBC CBP. Both fighters have been tested during this process and results are in the process by to be reported by VADA.

The WBC CBP team will meet next Thursday in Las Vegas to review the results of 2017 as well as confirm the 2018 action plan.

BOXING IN JEOPARDY AT OLYMPIC GAMES AS PER IOC REPORT





The news came from the IOC and has hit the boxing community around the world. There is a worldwide movement to express absolute support for the sport and its continuation in the Olympic Games competition. Boxing was one of the six sports which founded the original Olympics in Athens and has been an Olympic sport since 1904. Amateur boxing is the basis of the sport and Olympic glory was the platform to create legendary careers of many great world champions, including Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Oscar de la Hoya, just to name a few.

Thank you and I welcome any comments, ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com.