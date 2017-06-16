Luis vs O’Connell Bout Featured Live on Pay-Per-View

Battle for the NABA Lightweight Championship to be Livestreamed

Thousand Palms, CA — The all-Canadian clash between Tony “Lightning” Luis and “Irish” Cam O’Connell for the NABA lightweight championship will be available live via pay-per-view from the Cornwall Civic Complex on Saturday.

Luis (22-3, 7KOs), ranked #1 in Canada, will battle the undefeated, #2-ranked, Cam O’Connell (15-0-1 10KOs) in the main event scheduled for 10 rounds. This marks Luis’ second appearance as a pro in his hometown. This is also the second pay-per-view bout from Cornwall for Liveco Boxing. Luis defeated Noe Nuñez (17-4-1, 13KOs) in April during a rousing appearance on home soil for the Cornwall born and bred fighter. A win Saturday propels Luis toward a possible shot at a world title bout. However, O’Connell has never been beaten in his five years as a pro and would love nothing more than to beat Luis on his home turf.





“Luis and O’Connell are going to make for non-stop action,” said Liveco’s CEO Ron Sanderson. “Both have a lot at stake with this fight and that makes for great TV.”

“The pay-per-view option is a tremendous feature we are excited about offering,” Sanderson said. “A lot of boxing fans might not be able to get to the Cornwall Civic Complex that night. We have a California boxer with a ton of fans and we have other international boxers whose friends and family would love to watch their fighter.”

Access to the live stream is available for $9.95 and can be purchased through the Liveco Boxing website. Streaming begins at 8 p.m. (EDT). The livestream includes a co-feature bout plus four undercard matches.

In the co-feature, Canada’s light heavyweight champion Tim Cronin (9-1-1, 2KOs) faces LouisbertAltidor (5-1, 1KO) in another all-Canadian matchup. The matchup is a key fight for Cronin who should be wary of Altidor who is coming off his first loss as a pro.





Also on the undercard for the live, pay-per-view event are several returning fighters from Liveco’s first fight night in April. Among the returning boxers is Albany, New York’s Will Madera (9-0, 4KOs) who will try to stay undefeated against the dangerous Mexican lightweight Orlando Mendivil (10-3, 3KOs).

Another Cornwall native, Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux (3-0, 2KOs), is also looking to stamp his fourth win against Argentinian Ivan Banach (4-1) in a matchup of middleweight sluggers. Robidoux, Luis’ stablemate at Liveco, powered his way to a win in April at the Civic Complex and is likewise looking to maintain his perfect record in front of a crowd of hometown supporters.

Also featured on the undercard on Saturday is Mississauga’s Michael Brandon (5-0, 2KOs)

colliding with Rene Fernandez in super welterweight tilt. Brandon has been on a roll since pummeling Michel Polina in the previous pay-per-view event in April at Liveco’s fight night.

Kicking off the evening’s viewing will be California flyweight Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (4-2, 1KO) against Ramon Parra (2-1-1, 1KO) of Mexico. Andujo quickly became a fan favorite in Cornwall after an exciting and energetic win in April. Andujo is hoping to again capture the crowd’s attention early and lead into the rest of the Liveco undercard with the fifth win of his career.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the June 17th night of boxing in Cornwall, visit www.livecoboxing.com orwww.admission.com. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ livecoboxing; and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @livecoboxing.