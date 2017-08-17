Lucien Reid: “I’m Ready For The British Title Now!”

Lightning-quick Super-Bantamweight talent Lucien Reid insists he is ready to challenge for the British Title despite having only had six professional fights.

Reid, 23, aims to take his record to 7-0 on the Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr Copper Box Arena World Title bill before targeting the Lonsdale Belt currently held by Frank Warren stablemate Thomas Patrick Ward.





“Every time my name is mentioned to other fighters they don’t want to know,” said Reid. “I’m ready to fight anyone, me and Adam Booth have clicked perfectly. I’m getting the very best sparring and the very best training.

“I helped Ryan Burnett achieve his dream of becoming a World Champion and I’ve also trained alongside former Middleweight World Champion Andy Lee. I’ve seen the dedication it takes to reach the top of the sport and I feel like I am ready to start stepping up myself.

“Sparring regularly with a World Champion and a British Champion has improved my all-round game. I think I’m ready to move into the title mix and Adam thinks I’m ready too. I’m good enough to bypass the Southern Area and English titles; I’m ready for the British title now!”

Former Repton and West Ham amateur standout Reid believes his old gym mate Saunders has the beating of Monroe Jr on September 16th. Ilford man Reid says he learnt a lot during the time he spent with Saunders at Booth’s gym.





“I always used to watch Billy train when he was at our gym. I definitely picked up a lot from him and I think he even picked up some bits from me as well. He was always impressed with my hand speed and movement.

“Monroe Jr is a very good fighter and looking at his Instagram page he seems to be training very hard for this fight. I just don’t see anyone in the Middleweight division beating Billy Joe when he is fully fit and on his game.

“I honestly think a fully fit and fully motivated Billy Joe would give Canelo and Golovkin serious problems. He’s one of the slickest fighters around when he is firing on all cylinders he’s got one of the best boxing brains in the sport.”

Rising Ilford Light-Heavyweight star Anthony Yarde takes on undefeated Canadian Ryan Ford for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Light-Heavyweight strap; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois faces Brixton Heavyweight A.J Carter for the Vacant Heavyweight Southern Area Title; Southampton knockout artist Joe Pigford squares up with unbeaten Scot Kieran Smith for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight Championship.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz; Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

Tickets for September 16th priced at £40, £50, £70, £100, £150, £200 and £250 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

www.eventim.co.uk