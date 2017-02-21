Lucian Bute – Eleider Alvarez fight information

This Friday night at Videotron Centre of Quebec City

WHAT: “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”

WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017

WHERE: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

WHO: WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship & Mandatory Title Eliminator (12 rounds)*

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of Colombia

Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs), Challenger, Laval, Quebec, Canada by way of Romania





Vacant WBU Heavyweight Championship (12 rounds)*

Eric “The Hammer” Martel-Bahoeli (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Adam “The Boogeyman” Braidwood (6-1, 5 KOs), Victoria, British Colombia, Canada

Super Welterweights (8 rounds)

Sebastien Bouchard (14-1, 5 KOs), Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Canada (8)*

Gustavo “Vitaminas” Garibay (13-7-2, 5 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

IBF International & Vacant NABO Middleweight Championships (10 rounds)*

Francis “The People’s Champ” Lafreniere (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Champion, Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, Canada (10)

Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), Challenger, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Super Middleweights (8 rounds)

Dario Bredicean (11-0, 3 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Alejandro “Perro” Torres (9-1-2, 4 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Super Middleweights (4 rounds)

Christian “Solide” M’Billi (1-0, 1 KO), Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of France

Jesus “El Rudo” Olivares (5-3, 3 KOs), Puebla, Mexico

*Denotes PPV fight

PROMOTER: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu

HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rogers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

TICKETS: On sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca

INFORMATION:

