Lucian Bute – Eleider Alvarez fight information

This Friday night at Videotron Centre of Quebec City
WHAT: “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”
WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017
WHERE: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.
WHO: WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship & Mandatory Title Eliminator (12 rounds)*
Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of Colombia
Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs), Challenger, Laval, Quebec, Canada by way of Romania
Vacant WBU Heavyweight Championship (12 rounds)*
Eric “The Hammer” Martel-Bahoeli (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Adam “The Boogeyman” Braidwood (6-1, 5 KOs), Victoria, British Colombia, Canada
Super Welterweights (8 rounds)
Sebastien Bouchard (14-1, 5 KOs), Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Canada (8)*
Gustavo “Vitaminas” Garibay (13-7-2, 5 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
IBF International & Vacant NABO Middleweight Championships (10 rounds)*
Francis “The People’s Champ” Lafreniere (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Champion, Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, Canada (10)
Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), Challenger, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Super Middleweights (8 rounds)
Dario Bredicean (11-0, 3 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Alejandro “Perro” Torres (9-1-2, 4 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Super Middleweights (4 rounds)
Christian “Solide” M’Billi (1-0, 1 KO), Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of France
Jesus “El Rudo” Olivares (5-3, 3 KOs), Puebla, Mexico
*Denotes PPV fight
PROMOTER: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev
