Lucian Bute confident for Eleider Alvarez fight

The “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” press conference was held today in Quebec City for this Friday night’s championship fight between undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and former super middleweight world champion Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs) at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

The 12-round Bute vs. Alvarez main event will also be the final WBC eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for the winner’s GYM stablemate, reigning WBC and lineal light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (28-1-0, 23 KOs).

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Lucian Bute: ”I am really, really confident going into this fight. I respect Alvarez; he is the WBC No. 1 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division. He is undefeated but my best moments as a professional boxer came here in Quebec City and I am sure it will be another one of those moments Friday night. And it will be a spectacular fight for the fans!”

Eleider Alvarez: ”I have to win for my future and for my family. I will give everything Friday night. My time has come and I will make the best of it.”

Yvon Michel, promoter of show and both fighters: ”It is going to be an exciting fight and card. Eleider Alvarez said that he is ready to die in the ring and he means it. Lucian also is ready to do whatever it takes to win Friday. We have two fighters, two true competitors, who will give everything and leave everything in the ring Friday.”

Howard Grant, Bute’s trainer: ”Lucian had the best camp of his career. He had more energy in this camp than in the ones for James DeGale and Badou Jack. He had good sparring also and he will be ready Friday night.”

Marc Ramsay, Alvarez trainer: ”This is the third time in his career that Alvarez has been called out after a sparring session. First it was Andrew Gardiner…and he was stunned by Eleider in the ninth round of the fight. He was never the same after that, got knocked out by an unknown fighter, and retired. Than it was Nicholson Poulard. He was KO’ed in the third round and he retired after that. Lucian asked Eleider for a fight after seeing a sparring between Alvarez and a fighter from the Grant Brothers Gym. He intends to deliver the goods Friday. They asked for Alvarez, they will have Alvarez.”