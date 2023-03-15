Lucas Browne vs Jarrell MIller: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Already catching fire with boxing fans around the world, Florida-based PROBOXTV.COM has secured the American and Australian broadcast rights to this weekend’s potentially explosive Saturday, March 18, heavyweight crossroads battle between undefeated New Yorker, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and dangerous former WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne of Australia.

Fans can catch all the action starting at 1 pm (ET) this Saturday (March 18).

WHEN TIME IS THE MILLER VS. BROWNE FIGHT?

Date: Saturday 18, March

Start time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

US Stream: PROBOXTV.com

The fight will take place at the Agenda Arena, Dubai.

Main event ringwalks (approx): 1:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT.

The event also features boxing's commentary team of Paulie Malignaggi, Mike Goldberg, Chris Algieri, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Held at the famous Agenda arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, WBA #10 Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and WBA #9 Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) will meet in the 10-round main event of a stacked night of world-class boxing that also features a 10-round super featherweight co-main event between Dublin Ireland’s WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs).

Also broadcast that night will be a 10-round cruiserweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) of Chapaevo and once-beaten American Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).

A former top-rated contender already two fights into his comeback from nearly four years of inactivity, the charismatic “Big Baby” Miller is a former WBO-NABO and WBA-NABA Champion with impressive wins over top-rated former title challengers and top contenders including Mariusz Wach, Gerald Washington, Johann Duhaupas, Bogdan Dinu and former world champion Tomas Adamek. Miller was last seen taking out Mexican veteran Derek “Vikingo” Cardenas in four rounds in July of last year.

Currently residing in Perth, Western Australia, Lucas Browne is a former WBA and WBF world champion, as well as the reigning WBA Oceania and IBF Australasian champion. During his long and distinguished career, Browne has defeated quality opponents such as James “Lights Out” Toney, Ruslan Chagaev and Andrey Rudenko. The hard-punching Aussie fan favorite was last seen taking out fellow contender Junior Fa via impressive first-round TKO in June of last year. The anvil fists of Browne had Fa down twice within two minutes before the stoppage at 1:58.

Lucas Browne’s Promoter, hall of famer Lou DiBella, gave this take on the hard-hitting clash in the Middle East.

“Lucas Browne, even at forty, poses the danger of a true puncher. He’s proven that in his last two knockouts as an underdog,” said DiBella. “He represents the first real threat that Miller has faced since his return. Lucas is a pro’s pro and Jarrell is going to find that out this weekend. Thanks to ProBox TV for making this strong card available to its subscribers.”

Dublin’s Jono Carroll won the IBF European Super Featherweight Championship in 2017 with a stoppage of then undefeated Englishman John Quigley and defended it twice before unsuccessfully challenging then IBF Super Featherweight Champion Tevin Farmer in 2019. The energetic southpaw has since rebounded with a stoppage win over former world champion Scott Quigg and an impressive decision over then WBA #7-ranked super featherweight Andy Vences in September 2021. Carroll is currently on a five-fight winning streak.

Arjona, Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga has challenged for world titles three times, but each time come up short. The hard-punching slugger has stopped all but four of his 30 victims and will be looking to return to top contender status with an upset victory against Carroll. Marriaga was last seen dropping a highly competitive decision to former Olympian and interim world champion Michael Conlan.

Calling all the action will be top-notch commentator/ring announcer Ray Flores, along with popular former UFC star Tyron Woodley. Current $1.99 monthly subscribers will not be able to watch Miller vs. Browne without upgrading their subscription to the $18 per year plan.

MILLER VS. BROWNE CARD