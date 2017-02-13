Lubin Meets Jorge Cota in Super Welterweight Title Eliminator

Keith “One Time” Thurman (27-0,22 KOs), the WBA World Welterweight Champion and Clearwater, FL native, and Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (17-0, 12 KOs), will hold open media workouts next week at the St. Petersburg Boxing Club and School of Hard Knocks gym in Orlando, respectively. Thurman meets Garcia in the main title match with Lubin meeting Cota on the co-feature fight on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, live from 9-11 p.m. ET/6-8 p.m. PT





Thurman kicks off Central Florida’s unofficial boxing week on Wednesday, February 15 from noon to 2 p.m. in advance of the highly anticipated boxing unification showdown between Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs).

Lubin meets Cota in elimination bout for the WBC Super Welterweight World Championship held by undefeated champion Jermell Charlo, who is due a mandatory bout against No. 1 contender Charles Hatley. The highly regarded Lubin (17-0, 12 KOs) will face his toughest opponent to date in Cota (25-1, 22 KOs) as both men vie for their first world title shot.

The broadcast, which will be just the second primetime boxing presentation on the CBS Television Network in nearly 40 years, is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight world title unification between unbeaten stars Thurman and Danny Garcia.