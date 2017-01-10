The 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship kicks-off this Friday night (Jan. 13) featuring Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium. See the complete 2017 schedule below.

Last year, Peter Welch’s Gym (South Boston) dominated the Central New England tournament, capturing seven individual titles, followed in team scoring by the Lowell West End Gym and Grealish Boxing (Dorchester).





One of the boxers to watch this year is North Chelmsford’s Brandon Higgins, who represents the Lowell West End Gym.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $70.00 season ticket in the balcony. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

“This is the continuation of a great Lowell boxing tradition,” Tournament Executive Director Bobby Russo said. “We’re all excited about this year’s 71st edition of the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship. I’m very proud to be part of this tradition. So many outstanding boxers have fought in the Greater Lowell Golden Gloves over the many years such as hometown hero ‘Irish’ Micky Ward, two-time world heavyweight champion John ‘The Quietman’ Ruiz, Dicky Eklund, Beau Jaynes, Manny Freitas, Nate James, Danny O’Connor and so many others.

“In addition to sending a complete Team New England to The Golden Gloves Nationals, proceeds go towards so many worthy charities ranging from soup kitchens to cancer funds, the Boys and Girls Club, scholarships and many other needed community-based causes.”

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 13 & Jan. 20

Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, Jan. 26

Open & Novice Class Semifinals, C.N.E. – Thursday, Feb. 2

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

Information:

Tournament Executive Director: Bobby Russo

Director of Contestants: Art Ramalho

Chief of Officials: Lauri Purcell

Ring Announcer: John Vena

Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA