Louis Fielding vs. James Beech Jr. on Dec.8

Louis Fielding insists he’ll make no mistake this time as he attempts to finally get his hands on the Midlands super featherweight title.





He will co-challenge with James Beech Jr for the vacant area honors at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday December 8.

The two headline Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions show at the venue, with Fielding making the trip over with his supporters from Tamworth.

‘Flash’ has unsuccessfully battled for the belt once, going down by sixth round stoppage to Paul Holt at the same venue in 2016.

The 28-year-old is determined to end his Town Hall hoodoo against Beech, the home favourite from nearby Bloxwich who is coming up from super bantam.

Fielding is back in the mix despite losing again earlier this year to Indi Sangha, as part of a competition which was supposed to crown a new Midlands champion at the weight.

That made it five pro defeats counting losses to Lewis O’Mara, Jordan Ellison and Jack Summers, but he also mirrors unbeaten Beech’s eight wins with one by TKO.

Fielding has conceded none of his fighting spirit, either, and reckons he’s took the positives from each setback to make himself a better boxer.

His unwavering dedication to the sport saw him get the call when BCB Promotions were scouting potential opponents for Beech’s crack at the crown.





He said: “Cello Renda (former pro boxer and stable-mate) told me once it’s always better to be prepared for an opportunity that never comes, just in case.

“Anything can happen in boxing, there has been a few names in the frame for the title, but they’ve fell by the wayside and it’s come down to me.

“I’ve had my experiences to learn from, I’m older and wiser and determined not to make the same mistakes as I did before. You live and learn.

“I’ve boxed for the Midlands before and I was well in the fight before the stoppage, which was frustrating because I wasn’t using my head.

“I shouldn’t have been standing in front of Paul, I’ve got good feet and I know how to use my jab, so he shouldn’t have got anywhere near me.

“Then we had this tournament for a shot at the Midlands, Indi caught me with a shot I just didn’t see and that was the end of that (second round TKO). It happens.

“I always hoped I’d get back into contention, so I’ve stayed in the gym and now this opportunity has come along. It could be my last chance.

“All I can do is put 100 per cent into my training camp and leave nothing in the ring on fight night. If I perform to my potential, I believe I can win.

“James is a sharp lad, but coming up in weight might hinder rather than help him. I know what’s required – I’m the bigger man and I’ve must get my jab right.

“It’s his crowd, but I brought plenty over for the last one. This time, my hand is getting raised at the Town Hall and the belt is coming to Tamworth.”

Two six-rounders support the next top of the bill at the Town Hall, with major domestic title challengers Ricky Summers and Tyler Denny returning to action.

Tipton’s Summers challenged for the British light heavyweight crown last year and was last ruled out of a clash with Olympian Joshua Buatsi through injury.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has recovered from the horrific split lip and heavy swelling by his eye that put paid to his English title aspirations in September.

‘Ruthless’ still reigns supreme as the Midlands middleweight champion and is determined to bounce back from that eighth round retirement to Reece Cartwright.

Another man with a point to prove will be Craig Morris, from Ludlow in Shropshire, who is looking to rebound from his own September setback.

Morris lost his undefeated status in a televised thriller at welter with Scott Fitzgerald, who pulled a 10th and final round stoppage out of the hat when he looked behind on points.

Lee Glover returns to the ring after two years out. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ has competed for Midlands and English honours, the latter at two weights. He’s back at super feather.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a product of Orme Boxing Club, goes after a magnificent seven of pro boxing wins. The 28-year-old light heavy has six points wins so far.

Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, a protege of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, targets a hat-trick of paid successes. The Merridale BC graduate only turned over on September 22.

Walsall’s Levi Ferguson and out-of-towners Nathan Reeve and Cole Johnson complete the card at super welterweight, bantam and lightweight respectively.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in (over 18s).