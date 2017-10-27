Louis Aitken Excited To Back In The Ring

Louis Aitken is delighted to be back in the ring after six month wait.

The former kickboxer impressed on his debut against Kristian Laight in May but insists fight fans will see a much improved performance when he steps in with Melksham’s Liam Richards on BCB Promotions’ ‘Fireworks at the Hall’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Sunday 5th November.





“We lost a little bit of momentum over the summer but I am more than ready for it now,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Training and everything has been going really well and I am very excited to show what I have learned.

“Boxing is very focused and it is different to what I was used to. It is fun though and I am really enjoying the challenge.

“You go into such intricate detail over different things because it is so specialised.

“In my second fight I would like to add something new to the table. I want to do that with every fight that I have.

“I want to have more composure and be more focused and just add more weapons to the arsenal.





“I have improved a lot since my first fight and it is showing in my sparring and in my training and I have a very good feeling about transferring that to the ring in this next one.”

The Plymouth pugilist will box in his hometown again and he feels the performance is the main thing as he looks to impress the crowd and show how far he can go in the sport.

“It is great to be back in Plymouth,” he added. “It’s brilliant to have a big reception and to have the crowd cheering for you.

“It is on my doorstep and it means all my fans can come and see me without spending lots of time travelling which is perfect.





“My performance won’t be measured by the win or the loss but by how I am able to use my strategy to full advantage and put on a show.

“The win is another step on the ladder and it is these early fights that are important. They help you build momentum and they put you up against vastly different styles which help me to learn and develop.

“The lessons learned in these fights will be invaluable in the title fights that I will compete for in the future.”

‘Fireworks at the Hall’ is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the Aftershow Party.

Popular Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Hereford’s Dean Evans.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilist Darren Townley, Launceston super lightweight Jordan Platt, Torquay super middleweight, Nathan Halton, and Newquay super middleweight, Brad Pauls. There’s another Battle of Devon as Exeter’s Faheem Khan takes on Plymouth’s Cristian Hoskin-Gomez for a British Challenge Title.

Tickets are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.