Lopes And Jervier clash in the Semi Final of the Fight cup

Saturday 11th March 2017 “Knuckle 2 Knuckle” at York Hall Bethnal Green provides the platform where two cruiserweights renew old rivalries. One wanting to settle the score and one wanting to prove that he is the better man in the pros as he was in the amateurs.





When the draw for the Fight Cup was made Semi Final 1 pitted two former amateur rivals together. Ossie Jervier won their contest in the amateur ranks whilst Jose Lopes has made the more impressive start to his professional career. Unbeaten in 7 Lopes has demonstrated the skillset to become a major player in the Cruiserweight scene for many years to come and has aspirations of becoming British Champion and beyond but first he must overcome teak-tough Jervier.

Ossie’s professional career started perfectly with 3 fights 3 wins and 3 Ko’s before running into Vladimir Reznicek in May 2016 when a not fully focused Jervier came out second best. October 2016 saw Jervier take part in the first Goodwin Boxing Fight Cup where he lost 94-93 to Karl Wheeler in a fight many felt could have gone Jervier’s way. It was one of the fights of the year with both boxers down. Crawford’s reward was a Southern Area title shot whilst Jervier has to try and prove himself once again. “I know I won the fight against Wheeler and it is annoying that I do not have the Area title challenge. I know what it takes to do 10 rounds now and I want to grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Lopes would be considered by most to be favorite for this fight with his exemplary record but it’s the Fight Cup and as we have seen surprises, knockdowns and battles are a feature of this competition.

This fight shares top billing alongside Jordan Joseph’s challenge for the vacant Southern Area light heavyweight strap against Southampton’s Chris Hobbs in another fight that promises all action.

The undercard features sensational Cruiserweight Arfan Iqbal who takes on Tomislav Rudan who on his last visit to these shores dominated and won every round against Aji Sharif.

Some of the most exciting talents in the South of England provide a stellar undercard. Action begins at 5pm and tickets are available at www.iboxingtickets.com with the full running order and card at www.goodwinboxing.co.uk