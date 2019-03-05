Long-Awaited Pro Debut for Worcester Father Owen Minor

Decorated amateur boxer Owen Minor has spent the past three years focusing on fatherhood responsibilities. Minor will make his long-awaited professional debut with his two sons at his side on the “Every Man for Himself” card, Shearns Boxing Promotions’ (SBP) inaugural event, on Friday night, March 15, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.





The 32-year-old Minor, who didn’t start boxing until he was 23, captured bronze medals at the 2014 U.S. Boxing National and National Golden Gloves tournaments. New England boxing fans have been anxiously waiting for his pro debut.

Why did it take so long for Minor to turn pro, especially after a relatively late start in the sport, in addition to developing into quality national amateur boxer?

“I was being a father,” Minor explained. “I have two sons, now 11 and 8, and living in Worcester is tough. I wanted to make sure that I put them in the right direction.”





A former standout football player (fullback/defensive end) at Holy Name High School, Minor knows what he’s talking about, working full-time with juvenile offenders for the Department of Youth Services in Westborough, MA.

“We are excited to have Owen making his pro debut on our first card,” promoter Chuck Shearns remarked. “He is at a point in his life where he feels he can balance boxing and family. Owen is in tremendous shape and can punch through concrete! Fans will really enjoy watching his fight.”

The 6′ 1″, 235-pound Minor will be making his pro debut on a card headlined by his cousin and fellow Worcester boxer, Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (11-1-2, 8 KOs), who faces upset-minded Danny “Feel Good Hollywood” Rosenberger (4-6-4, 1 KO), of Youngstown, Ohio, in the six-round main event for the vacant New England middleweight title.

Kendrick Ball, Sr. trains his son as well as his nephew, Minor, who takes on Philadelphia’s Corey Morley (0-2-1) in the four-round, co-featured event.

“It’s a privilege to make my pro debut in my hometown on a card headlined by my cousin,” Minor said. “Not every boxer gets a chance like this. It’s a great honor for me. I love the City of Worcester and the people who live here. Boxing has always been big in my family and I want to continue our legacy in Worcester boxing.”

Undefeated Southbridge, MA welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (5-0, 3 KOs) meets an upset-specialist, Peruvian Carlos Galindo (1-7), fighting out of Woburn, MA, in a four-round clash.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round fights, are Bridgeport, CT junior lightweight Carlos Marrero III (0-2-1) vs. Worcester’s Edwin Rosado (1-8-1, 1 KO), Worcester cruiserweight Jake Paradise (0-2) vs. Francisco Artri Neto (0-2), of Woburn, MA, New Haven, CT junior welterweight Anuel Rosa (1-0, 1 KO) vs. the Bronx’ Danny Morales (0-7), and New Britain, CT Nathan Martinez (2-0) vs. TBA.

Undefeated Providence light heavyweight Angel Camacho, Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring after a three-year absence in a six-round bout against Dallas veteran Larry “Slomoshun” Smith.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

General admission tickets are priced at $25.00 and available to purchase online at thepalladium.net. Boxers on the card have $50.00 and $25.00 tickets to sell.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first fight at 7 p.m. ET.

Event sponsors include Lundgren Collision, Tecate, Grill 57, Worcester Railers, Worcester Red Sox, Palley Advertising, and Allstate Insurance.