Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux this Saturday on ESPN

The biggest boxing match of the year airs live on ESPN Saturday, December 9 from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Top Rank on ESPN will drop gloves just after 9 p.m. ET with a full slate of marquee fights on ESPN, ESPN Deportes on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App following the live presentation of the 2017 Heisman Trophy Ceremony. Calling the fight for ESPN will be Joe Tessitore and Mark Kriegel, with guest analyst Tim Bradley, reporter Bernardo Osuna and on-location contributor Stephen A. Smith. ESPN Deportes’ coverage includes play-by-play from Pablo Viruega and analyst Delvin Rodriguez.

Two of the top ten pound-for-pound fighters in the world collide for the WBO Junior Lightweight World Title as champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (9-1-0, 7 KO) defends his belt against the unbeaten WBA Super Bantamweight world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0-0, 11 KO). Saturday’s fight marks the first time in boxing history that two-time Olympic Gold Medal winners will face each other at the professional level. Rigondeaux won Gold at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games while Lomachenko won Gold at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games. The International Boxing Hall of Fame will enshrine both pairs of gloves used in Saturday’s bout.





Lomachenko Rigondeaux

Age 29 37

Record 9-1 17-0*

KO 7 11

Height 5’6’’ 5’4”

Reach 65” 68”

Stance Southpaw Southpaw

*Last fight ruled No Contest after unintentional late KO

Three additional fights round out Saturday’s TV card with marquee appearances by rising stars Shakur Stevenson, Chris Diaz and Mick Conlan. ESPN3 airs Top Rank undercards available in English and Spanish beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s official coverage of fight week kicked off Tuesday, December 5 with five Top Rank athletes on the Bristol campus for a Car Wash featuring a live SportsCenter appearance for Lomachenko. The final press conference streamed live on ESPN3 Thursday, December 7 and the weigh-in airs live on ESPN2 Friday, December 8 at 2 p.m. ET. Also available on fight night Saturday, December 9 will be a five-box mosaic offering Around the Ring streaming live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App with enhanced views of the ring as well as access to both fighter locker rooms and corner cameras.

