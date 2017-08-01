Lomachenko prepares for Marriaga fight

CAMP LIFE, the digital series produced exclusively by Top Rank®, returns today with a three-part feature on two-division world champion and top pound for pound fighter VASYL “Hi-Tech” LOMACHENKO. Designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at training camps of fighters in the Top Rank stable, CAMP LIFE gives fans a real taste of training camp as fighters prepare for their battles. CAMP LIFE will be distributed on various platforms, including Top Rank’s website (www.toprank.com), Facebook, Top Rank’s You Tube channel and Twitter.

In CAMP LIFE: VASYL LOMACHENKO viewers take a journey to Oxnard, Calif., where Lomachenko, surrounded by family, trainers and sparring partners, prepares for his Saturday, August 5 defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger and top-10 world-rated contender MIGUEL “Escorpión” MARRIAGA in a marquee all-action fight. The fight will take place at Microsoft Theater, located at LA Live and will be televised live and exclusively at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.

Here is Episode No. 1 of the Top Rank-produced three-part series CAMP LIFE: VASYL LOMACHENKO. https://youtu.be/YlOzjc6kqgY





******************************

Promoted by Top Rank, remaining tickets to the Lomachenko vs. Marriaga / Beltran vs. Vasquez championship event are priced at $130, $105, $80, $55 and $30. They may be purchased at microsofttheater.com, AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the STAPLES Center Box Office.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, who has won his last five fights by knockout, returns to a Los Angeles ring for the first time in over three years when he rumbles with Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia. Marriaga has won 15 of his previous 20 fights by way of knockout.

The ESPN telecast will open with top-rated contenders RAY “Sugar” BELTRAN (33-7-1, 21 KOs), a native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico who resides in Phoenix, AZ., defending his NABF and NABO lightweight titles against former two-time interim World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight world champion and current WBA No. 1 contender BRYAN VASQUEZ (36-2, 19 KOs), from San Jose, Costa Rica.





The undercard will be live streamed on the ESPN app and feature the professional debut of 2016 U.S. Olympian and Los Angeles native MIKAELA MAYER in her first hometown fight since 2008. She will fight in a four-round lightweight bout. The Mayer bout and all undercard bouts will be streamed live exclusively on the ESPN app and via www.toprank.tv.