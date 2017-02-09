Lolito “Thunder Shot” SonsonaOne Night, One Show, Three WBF International Title Fights On February 26

Sanman Promotions presents Laban Pinoy 3: Rise Of Champions on Sunday February 26 at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City, Philippines, featuring no less than three all-Filipino World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title fights.





Local favourite Lolito “Thunder Shot” Sonsona takes on Renren “Rainman” Tesorio from Manilla for the vacant WBF International Super Flyweight title. Sonsona brings a record of 20-1-4 (9), while former Philippines national champion Tesorio is 15-9-3 (4).

One weigh-class above, 24-year-old Southpaw stylist Ben Mananquil, 12-1-2 (3), squares off with fellow lefty Glenn Porras, 29-5 (17), with the vacant WBF International Bantamweight crown at stake. Seven years older at 31, Porras has a clear advantage in experience, but Mananquil is likely the fresher of the two.

Finally, top contender Eden “Sanman” Sonsona, older brother of the aforementioned Lolito, will attempt to claim the vacant WBF International Super Featherweight title against underdog Jovany Rota. Sonsona, a former world title-challenger at Bantamweight, is 35-6-2 (12) since turning pro at fifteen in 2004. Rota is 9-9 (6).

Officially part of General Santos City´s annual Kalilangan Festival celebration, the show will feature one more championship fight, and is free for the public to attend. Upwards of 5000 loud and enthusiastic spectators are expected at the Lagao Gymnasium.