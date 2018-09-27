Lolenga Mock wants Avni Yildirim rematch

World-ranked super-middleweight Lolenga Mock is determined to right perceived wrongs by beating Avni Yildirim in a rematch of their controversial bout on September 15.







Mock (42-15-1-KO13) was on the wrong end of a hotly-debated decision in Germany, where he was deducted a point and denied a knockdown for reasons not altogether clear to a significant number of spectators.

With a WBC world title shot on the line, Mock remains determined to complete a true fairy tale at the age of 46.

Mock said: “I want the rematch with Yildirim. I’m just not sure his manager would want it. I’m ready for all contenders. My journey goes on. It hasn’t even crossed my mind to retire because my performance was excellent and I won the fight.

“I clearly knocked him down and they didn’t score it. I then had a point deducted for nothing. I was shocked. Yildirim was so beaten up and tired he kept going back to the wrong corner. His trainer had to come and take him back to the right corner.







“I wasn’t tired. You can see after the fight that my head was very clear. His head was beaten up. I was explaining this after the fight and Yildirim was saying nothing. He was sad because he knew he lost the fight.

“One judge from Germany scored the fight so badly that I don’t know if he was watching. Even Yildirim’s promoter didn’t agree with it. If you take away that card, the point deduction, count my knockdown then I win the fight.

“I’ve had a lot of support since. A lot of the German fans told me afterwards I’d won and that the decision was a bad reflection on German boxing. All the papers in Denmark scored it for me. With that sort of support, my head isn’t down; I hold my head high.

“Now it’s back to working towards my goal with MTK Global. I’m back in the gym this week and looking forward to my next fight. My ranking hasn’t moved and I’m ready for anybody, but what I really want is the rematch.”







Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal