Lolenga Mock vs Avni Yildirim in Germany on Saturday

Blossoming veteran Lolenga Mock is burning with ambition ahead of facing Avni Yildirim in a WBC world super-middleweight title eliminator on Saturday night.





The popular Congolese (42-14-1-KO13) is bidding to complete a remarkable story by earning a world title late in his career and travels from his base in Denmark to take on Yildirim in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Mock said: “I’m still improving even now. My skill is growing and you can see that since my comeback. I have my goal and I’ve very hungry to achieve it. I’m happy this is all happening now.

“It’s been a dream of mine I’ve worked to achieve for so long. Now we have this opportunity and something real to fight for. Now I have it, I’m not going to let it go. That’s where the hunger comes from.

“I’ve never had such a great chance in my whole career. My skill and determination will see me through. I’ve been a sparring partner for many but now I have my own goal and with that, nothing can stop me.





“You can overcome many things in life. I have strong ambitions and when you put that in with skill, it’s a powerful thing. This is my life and my dream and I know the way.

“The camp has gone very well and everything is under control. We are just focused on our own business. We don’t want to change much from my recent fights because since my comeback, everything has gone well.”

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal