Lolenga Mock signs with MTK Global

Lolenga Mock has signed with MTK Global after his clinical victory over Dmitrii Chudinov earned him a spot in the WBC top 15.





The Congolese super-middleweight, who is based in Denmark, has just turned 46 and is on an 11-fight winning streak stretching back to 2013.

Mock (42-14-1-KO13) famously dropped David Haye way back in 2003 and despite his advancing years, he’s adamant he’s in superb shape and world title glory awaits.

Mock said: “I’m ranked 15th in the world now and the WBC is the route I’m going down. I want to fight for a world title. That’s always been the dream.

"I'll be looking to fight in England again. Before I fought Haye, nobody knew about me. Then everyone did and it'd be great to be back there.





“I’ve done things the hard way since my last defeat in 2013. I came back and had seven fights in 12 months – winning all of them against tough contenders in order to improve my ranking.

“I’m very glad to make this link-up with MTK Global. I know they’re the best managers out there and they’ll get me the chance to fight to become a world champion.”

MTK Global International Operations Director Paul Gibson added: “We’re pleased to welcome a fighter of Lolenga’s experience and stature to our team. We believe he has a real chance of achieving his dream late in his career.

"Since he's been afforded the chance to fight in his adopted home country of Denmark, his results against top quality opposition speak for themselves. Now it's up to us to deliver him a shot at the big time."





###

The ever busy Goodwin Boxing are delighted to announce a further signing to the team. Former Army Champion Middleweight Michael Elliott has signed a three year management deal.

Elliott won 17 from 20 amateur bouts and was the Army Middleweight Champion. At 27 years of age Elliott feels the time is right to turn pro. Boxing out of a Southpaw stance and was power in both hands, Elliott possesses all that is needed to make a successful transition to the professional ranks.

Based in East London and trained by Brian O’Shaugnessy Elliott has a powerful fan base who are looking to get behind Michael in his quest for titles.

September 2018 is the intended debut date and Michael cannot wait. “ I want to thank Steve and everyone at Goodwin Boxing for the opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”