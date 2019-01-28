Legendary super-middleweight Lolenga Mock is ready to bid goodbye to boxing with a 60th and final bout – but wants a high level of opposition.





The Congo-born, Denmark-based ‘Lumumba Boy’ was controversially denied a fairytale ending to a remarkable career when he was on the wrong of a narrow points defeat to Avni Yildirim in a final eliminator for the WBC world title back in September.

After a subsequent decision loss to Mateo Damian Veron last week, Mock – who famously felled David Haye in 2003 – is eyeing one last hurrah before calling time.

Mock said: “When I was ranked highly and on the verge of my world title shot, the sacrifices of spending birthdays and big occasions without my three kids was okay but they need their father now.





“Boxing saved my life. My parents were killed when I was young and the sport really saved me. I hope I can stay in the boxing business after my career and someone can use the knowledge I’ve gathered over 27 years as a professional fighter.

“Bring on anyone for my final fight. I’m still on top of my game and I’m determined to give my amazing fans a good night with their warrior. My supporters have been amazing and people all around the world have paid tribute to my hard work.

“My advice to young fighters is to avoid drinking and smoking, stay focused, humble and positive. Surround yourself with good people and good energy – people you trust with your heart. Never give up on your dreams!”

Details of the date, venue and opponent for Mock’s fond farewell will be forthcoming in due course.

