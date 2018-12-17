Lolenga Mock Continues World Title Chase On Thorslund / Graf Undercard

Lolenga Mock (42-15-1, 13 KOs) continues his World title chase on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title defence against Alesia Graf on January 19 at the Struer Energi Park.









“I’m looking forward to boxing in Struer,” said the 46-year-old super middleweight. “People always talk about my age, but I feel younger and younger, and more explosive than ever!

“In Struer, I want to show people that I’m still here. I’m still improving, and I look forward to showcasing these improvements on January 19.”

Mock last fought on September 15 in Ludwigshafen, where he suffered a narrow points defeat to Avni Yildirim in a WBC World title eliminator. Despite this debated decision, Mock has not given up hope of claiming World honours.









“I’m still chasing my dream of becoming World Champion. I’ve never given up,” says Mock, who is currently ranked number 12 with the WBC.

“After my fight in Struer, I’m heading for a big title fight later in 2019.”

An opponent for Mock will be announced shortly as the Aarhus-based Congolese boxer joins a stacked card at the Struer Energi Park on January 19.

Dina Thorslund defends her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Germany’s Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, and Adam ‘The Wolf’ Bashanov meets Bulgaria’s Ivan Nikolov.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.

Shoh Ergashev Scores Another First-Round KO on Saturday in Russia

Uzbekistani super lightweight Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev finished a sensational 2018 with yet another first-round KO, this time over respectable Argentinean veteran Nazareno Gaston Ruiz.

Fighting at Olimp Sports Palace in Krasnodar, Russia, Ergashev needed just 18 seconds to demolish Ruiz, a 50-fight veteran (32-18, 11 KOs) against solid opposition, who had never heard the 10 count before in his career and had only been stopped once in 2010 and once in 2007. He was also on a three-fight winning streak before running into the full force of Ergashev’s fury.

This was Ergashev’s fifth fight this year. Four have been knockouts, the last two in first round.

“I want to make a statement every time I step in the ring,” said the fearsome Ergashev. “I am the best super lightweight in the world and I guarantee that the champions don’t go the distance with me.”

Ergashev’s 2018 was so impressive, normally reserved promoter Dmitriy Salita is now dropping some pretty big names in reference to his fighter.

“Shohjahon is proving to be one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing! He stops his opponents in brutal fashion ala Mike Tyson and early Golovkin. He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the sport and he is willing to fight the best!”