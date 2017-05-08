Logan Yoon inks with The Heavy Factory

Logan Yoon joins The Heavyweight Factory team as representatives from the Florida-based promoter proudly announce that they recently signed one of the most highly-rated and promising amateur boxers in the United States.

Yoon’s amateur career saw him become a two-time Silver Champion at Ringside World Championships, a two-time Colorado Springs Pikes Peak champion, an Arkansas National Champion, an Adidas National champion, a two-time Silver Junior National Golden Gloves champion, a Junior Olympic bronze medalist and a Silver Youth National Champion.





“Logan had an extraordinary amateur career, now as a professional, he will prove that he has the talent to achieve his goals,” said his manager, Henry Rivalta. “We are not in a rush; we are working hard day-by-day. When you work with a talented guy like Logan, it’s easy to get the best results. This kid is the next Pacquiao.”

Logan Yoon is scheduled to make his debut in the United States on Saturday June 3rd at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. “We are really excited, Logan will be on the Briggs-Oquendo card fighting for the IBF Youth World Title, and we know that Logan will give fans a great fight,” added Rivalta. “We have had several offers by major promoters. Kris Lawrence of THF has show total commitment and gave Logan the right promotional deal with a no-nonsense stay busy 2 year plan. Kris has 25 years in the sport and knows what it takes to make a champion,” Said Rivalta.

Kris Lawrence CEO and founder of The Heavyweight Factory is convinced that Logan will be in top fights in the near future, “This young guy has a lot of talent, he was an outstanding amateur boxer and now as a professional, we know he will get very far. We welcome him to our boxing family.”