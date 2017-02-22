Boxing News 24/7


Logan Cotton Mcguinness Targets 130-pound World Champions

The super featherweight division is the one of hottest weight classes in all of boxing right now. From a pound for pound great in Vasyl Lomachenko to an projected future superstar like Gervonta Davis, there is talent and parity aplenty at the top of the rankings.

But there’s one more name knocking at the door as well: Logan Cotton McGuinness.


McGuinness (25-0-1, 12 KOs) returns to action on March 18 at the Powerade Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, headlining the “Boys Are Back In Town” event presented by Lee Baxter Promotions.

The 29-year old was rated in the top five by the World Boxing Association at 130-pounds as recently as 2015. Unfortunately, injuries and managerial issues sidelined the Canadian slugger, forcing him to regroup and relinquish his rating due to inactivity.

On March 18, we will take on Horacio Alfredo Cabral in what will be a true determining fight in terms of his readiness for world-class opposition. Cabral (16-1, 8 KOs) has lost just once in his career—a knockout loss to a much bigger lightweight—but is undefeated as a super featherweight. A rugged brawler from Argentina, the 27-year old should supply a good simulation of the kind of physical strength McGuinness will have to contend with against world champions.

“This is real fight, this isn’t a cakewalk meant to pad Logan’s record. This is an opponent who has built his record fighting and beating guys in a higher weight class,” said McGuinness’ promoter Lee Baxter. “The winner of this fight can start thinking about title eliminators and world title shots.”

With a win over Cabral, McGuinness could begin to set his sights on super featherweight champions such as Vasyl Lomachenko, Miguel Berchelt, Jezreel Corrales, Jason Sosa and Gervonta Davis.

Of the options out there, Baxter says he wants to make the most fan-friendly fight.

“If I had a dream world title matchup I could make for Logan, it would be against Berchelt,” said Baxter. “His fight against Francisco Vargas was absolutely incredible, and Logan is the same kind of fighter as them. A blood and guts warrior who loves to fight on the inside. If you make that fight, HBO or any other network could guarantee their viewers another Fight of the Year contender.”

McGuinness (25-0-1, 12 KOs) is fresh off a sixth round destruction of Cristian Arrazola on December 29 in Calgary, and is looking to bring his brand of aggressive in-fighting back in front of his hometown crowd.

“It’s been almost three years since I fought in Ontario. Everyone knows about what I’ve been through, but the time off was nothing more than a rebirth. I can’t wait to get back in the ring on home soil,” said McGuinness.

Tickets for “The Boys Are Back In Town” start at just $35. Doors open at 6:30 PM ET, with the first fight beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

