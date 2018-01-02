Logan Cotton McGuinness fights on Feb.10

Three of the best Ontario-based fighters in the sport today will be in action on February 10, as Lee Baxter Promotions presents its first show at 17 Steakhouse & Bar in Mississauga, ON.

Having made its primary home at both Powerade Centre in Brampton and the Danforth Music Hall in downtown Toronto, LBP will make its debut in Mississauga in an intimate, exclusive atmosphere. Fans seated at ringside tables will be treated to not just world-class boxing, but world-class cuisine from the 17 Steakhouse chefs. Guests will be treated to a four course meal from the restaurant named Peel Region’s top steakhouse four years in a row, as well as complimentary wine.





In the main event, Logan Cotton McGuinness will return to the ring for the first time since March of 2017, when he suffered his lone career loss to Horacio Cabral. The former WBA-NABA featherweight champion returns in the very city where he first became a household name in Canadian boxing.

“Logan has battled through a lot both professionally and personally over the past year. In my opinion, he’s in the best condition mentally and physically that I’ve ever seen him in. The fans of Mississauga adopted him many years ago, and it’s the most fitting place for him to be making his return,” said Baxter.

McGuinness’ stablemate Alex Dilmaghani will continue his march up the super featherweight rankings in the co-feature. The UK-born product has honed his craft all over the world, including at the Romanza Gym in Mexico City under the guidance of Hall of Famer Nacho Beristain, but has made his fighting home in the Toronto region. Dilmaghani most recently defeated the rugged Tuomo Eronen on November 11, showing a world-class punch output and sublime defensive skills.

“Alex is a world-class talent who is ready for world-class opposition,” said Baxter. “In his last few fights, he’s shown that he’s not just a slick boxer, he’s an exciting TV fighter, and that’s exactly where he’s going to be any day now. This might be fans’ last opportunity to see Alex in this kind of intimate environment. It’s definitely not something you want to miss.”

In addition, the Canadian super welterweight champion Kevin Higson will be in action, fresh off his first title defense over Phil Rose. Higson hasn’t lost a fight since 2016, a loss to Martin Islas which he has since avenged.





The night will also feature the professional debuts of both Roland Membreno of Brampton, and top 140-pound prospect Martin Hughes.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM ET, followed by dinner at 7:00 and the first bell at 7:30.

Tickets are available by calling 416-797-3375 or emailing sales@leebaxterpromotions.com