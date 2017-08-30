Locked And Loaded, Bobby Gunn Jr Ready For WBC and WBA Title Fight

Sunday night when rising prospect Bobby Gunn Jr steps into the ring to do battle against former World Title Challenger Mike Miranda, he will be fighting for more than simply keeping his undefeated record in check; he will be throwing hands to capture the illustrious WBC FECARBOX Super Middleweight Title and WBA Fedelatin Super Middleweight Title.

At the young age of 20, Gunn Jr has already made a name for himself in the division with a record of 8-0 with 6 KO.

Veteran Mike Miranda (44-6, 40 KO) will be standing across from Gunn Jr and undoubtedly will be ready to secure himself another piece of hardware.

“This fight is a dream come true, and I thank God for the opportunity,” said Gunn Jr. “Winning this belt will move me closer to getting a shot at the world title. I am blessed with all of the support I’m receiving from friends and family, and especially Scott Burt, President of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame. I brought Scott on the team as a co-advisor because of his invaluable business knowledge and experience as a fight historian. He will be a true asset to everything we plan on going forward. Also I’d like to give a big thanks to my team including Matt and Jenn Woods. They are all such a pivotal part of making our team a success.”

With a win Gunn Jr can soar through the rankings and make himself closer to the world title fights, but he first must get past a gamed opponent in Miranda.

The action will take place at the Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland, West Virginia, this Sunday, September 3.