Local standouts highlight loaded undercard for inaugural Boardwalk Boxing

A massive undercard featuring some of the brightest prospects and fan favorites in the tri-state area will be on display on Saturday night, February 24th at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

The inaugural Boardwalk Boxing card is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.





Last week a mouth watering main event was announced that will pit Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna taking on Gabriel “Tito” Bracero in a ten-round battle for the WBC Fecarbox Welterweight title.

A trio of six-round bouts will top a ten-bout undercard.

Tommy Rainone (26-8-2, 6 KOs) of Farmingdale, NY will take on Eduardo Flores (23-29-3, 14 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador in a welterweight bout.

Undefeated light heavyweight Frederick Julan (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY via Paris, France will take part in a bout against an opponent to be named.

Undefeated super middleweight Darren Goodall (5-0, 4 KOs) of New Milford, NJ will fight veteran Edgar Perez (7-22, 3 KOs) of Chicago.





In four-round bouts:

Bryne Green (7-10-1, 3 KOs) of Paulsboro, NJ will fight Tyrone Luckey (8-8-3, 6 KO’s) in a battle of New Jersey based junior lightweights

Jahmal Dyer (4-0, 2 Kos) of Baltimore, MD will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Undefeated junior lightweight Donald Smith (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Andrew Bentley (3-2) of Jersey City, NJ.





Mike Rashid of Tucson, AZ will make his pro debut against Demetrius Shaw (0-2) of Wilson, NC in heavyweight bout.

Ernesto Perez of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Steve Moore (0-2) of Orange, NJ in a welterweight tussle.

Omar Kabary Salem (1-0) of Brooklyn, NY will fight pro debuting Cory Weekley of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Osnel Charles (11-8-1 KO) of Atlantic City, NJ boxes against Laquan Lewis (2-8) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior welterweight tilt.

Tickets are available for $150, $80 and $55, and can be purchased online at www.risingboxingpromotions.com.

This event is sponsored by Acos Energy, Designer Wraps, Eat Clean Bro, Calvi Electric, and Alpha Academy.

For more information, ‘Like’ Rising Star Promotions on Facebook.