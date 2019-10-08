Local Boxers Takes Center Stage at Nationally Televised Pro Event in Niagara Falls, NY

At “Seneca Fight Night”five Buffalo residents are showcased in an upcoming nationally televised professional boxing card at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th St, Niagara Falls, New York 14303, October 18, 2019.All Star Boxing, Inc., a combat sports promotion company out of Miami, FL., promotes the show. All Star Boxing sought out the best young talent in Buffalo. Local fans can see Buffalo’s best fighters, up-close and personal, as they embark on their professional journey.





All Star Boxing is collaborating with Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to bring professional boxing back to the region. On October 18, 2019 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, doors open at 6:00pm and the fights start at 7:00pm. The main card will be broadcast on BOXEO Telemundo a subsidiary of the NBCUniversal Group (check your local listing for details). Felix “Tuto” Zabala, President of All Star Boxing, Inc. says, “We want to fill a void in professional boxing in Western New York. Buffalo is a great sports town with enthusiastic fans. They deserve the excitement of action pack boxing events.”

All Star Boxing has scheduled more events in the region for 2020, powered by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. At an alarming rate the event has sold 90% of the tickets for this event.

“The rate of tickets being sold is an indicator that Buffalo wants professional boxing,” says Zabala.





On The Fight Card

Buffalo’s own Ayanna Traymont ( pro debut), a school teacher turned fighter, looking to join the ranks of female boxing elite. Charles Garner III(pro debut), is Buffalo born and raised. Garner is a single father and an amateur boxing champion with pro aspirations. Gerffred Ngayot(1-0), represents the immigrant community, originally from the Congo, Africa. Ngayot is a National amateur champion. Daniel DeJesus(pro debut), grew up amid the trials and tribulations of Buffalo’s Westside. Dejesus (no relations to Ruben Dejesus) is an action packed brawler. Emanuel “ Pinky” Colon(16-1-1, 16 KOs), is the most experienced fighter, as a professional. He faces Richard Zamora(19-3-12 KO’s) for the Jr. Welterweight WBO regional title in the televised main event. Other local fighters are the electric Alex Castellano(1-0), Tonawanda, New York and tough Wilfredo Flores(7-0), Dunkirk, New York will fight in the co-main event when he faces Salvador Briceno(16-5-10 Kos) for 8 rounds.