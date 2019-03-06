“Lobo” Torres and “Bimbito” Mendez return to fight at home at “A Puo Limpio” this Friday in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres and Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez will return to fight at home when they climb to the ring this Friday, March 8, in another edition of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which will be held at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“We’re back with the successful A Puño Limpio series, our second card of 2019. We’re going to have a big show for all the fans, we’re going to have eight bouts, with two title fights feature the WBO Latino champion at 140 pounds Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres against Joseph Laryea We will have another title fight from another Trujillo Alto native, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, at 105 pounds. We look forward to a full house. ”

Torres and Méndez, who are ranked by the WBO worldwide, will compete for regional belts of this entity in the second card of 2019 of “A Puño Limpio”, which will feature six other fights.

The main turn of the night will have the unbeaten Lobo Torres (14-0, 10 kos), ranked number nine by the WBO at 140 pounds, defending his WBO Latino belt at that weight against the experienced Joseph Laryea (25 -9, 19 kos). For Torres it will be the fourth straight time that he fights in this scenario, since in 2018 he beat Travis Castellón, Luis Joel González and Franklin Mamani (when he won his belt), all by TKO in three “A Puño Limpio” programs.





“We are ready for this important fight and keep going up in the rankings, I will fight at home and we will give everything to win for my people from Trujillo Alto,” said Torres, a native of Barrio La Gloria. “To Puerto Rico, thank you for the support you have given us, to all the fighters, I feel super happy, motivated by this fight, to Joseph, thank you for accepting the fight, I hope you come well prepared, I am well prepared to show you to my people that the title stays in Puerto Rico”.

The co-main event will feature the seventh-ranked by the WBO at 105 pounds and WBO’s NABO champion in that category, Bimbito Méndez (11-1, 4 kos), disputing the WBO Intercontinental title at 105 pounds against the WBO Asia Pacific Youth champion and 31 ranked, the filipino Robert Paradero (17-0, 11 kos). Méndez comes from winning his belt on September 28, 2018 when he defeated Mexican Axel Aragón, while Paradero was crowned in April 2018 with a win over Royder Lloyd Borbón.

“It’s the most important fight of my life, if I win, I’m going to fight for the world title, that’s every boxer’s dream, I’m going for everything, ring the bell and show with my fists what I’ve done in the gym and on the track, “said Méndez.

The rest of the show presents in a six rounds bout the unbeaten prospect of Top Rank, Henry “Moncho” Lebrón (7-0, 5 kos), facing Argentinian David Michel Paz (4-6-1) at 130 pounds , also to six rounds and in 130 pounds, Jose Aguirre (7-0, 4 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-4, 2 kos).

Meanwhile, in four rounds fights, Angel Marrero (1-0) will face Ronald Quintana (0-2-1) at 154 pounds; Jose Manuel Scroggin (1-0) will fight against Nisk Steven (0-1) at 140 pounds; David Reyes (1-0) will fight against debutant Oscar Cruz at 112 pounds, and debutant Juan Carlos Montañez will face a rival to be determined.

This show will be broadcast live this Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. ET) on Facebook Live through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and broadcasted by Wapa Deportes later.

Photos: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP