Loaded card nearly set for Friday, December 1st at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Top-prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis has been added to an already loaded card that will take place on Friday, December 1st at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event, exciting Tyrone Brunson will headline when he takes on Manny Woods in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.





The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Brunson of Philadelphia has a record of 25-6-2 with 22 knockouts.

The 32 year-old began his career in 2005 with 19 consecutive 1st round knockouts.

Brunson has wins over Jasmes Morrow (8-1-2), Brandon Quarles (18-3-2) and his last bout when he came off the deck twice to score a stunning 5th round stoppage over former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron (39-5-3) in 5 rounds at the 2300 Arena on June 24th.

The fight is a Fight of the Year candidate.





Woods of Saint Petersburg, Florida has a record of 16-6-1 with six knockouts.

The 30 year-old Woods is an eight-year professional, who has a win over contender Wilky Campfort (1-0), Sheldon Moore (3-0) & Elias Espadas (9-2).

In his last bout, Woods stopped Danny Pastrana in two rounds in a bout that took place on July 28th in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the exciting co-feature, hard punching super middleweight’s Brandon Robinson and Christopher Brooker will square off in a bout for the UBF Jr. Regional title that is scheduled for eight-rounds.





Robinson of Upper Draby, Pa. has a record of 7-1 with knockouts.

Robinson after dropping his pro debut to former National Golden Gloves champion Mike Hilton, Robinson has won seven in a row and most have come via explosive knockout, which includes a devastating 1st round stoppage over previously undefeated Brandon Clark. In his last bout, Robinson took out George Sheppard in four rounds on September 29th at the 2300 Arena.

Brooker of Philadelphia has a record of 12-4 with five knockouts.

The 26 year Brooker turned professional in 2015, and has very impressive victories over Leo Hall (8-0), John Magda (11-0), Antowyan Aikens (10-1-1), Gabriel Pham (6-0), former world title challenger Elvin Ayala (28-7-1). Brooker is looking to get back in the win column as he is coming off a stoppage defeat at the hands of undefeated Ahmed Elbiali on July 18th.

A stacked undercard is being lined up with some of the best fighters in the area in action.

In eight-round bouts:

Top-prospect Jaron Ennis (16-0, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Omar Douglas (17-2, 12 KOs) of Wilmington, Delaware will take on Tomas Valdez (15-4-2, 6 KOs) of Tucson, AZ in a super featherweight bout.

Kyrone Davis ((12-1, 5 KOs) of Wilmington, Delaware will take on Jaime Barbosa (19-12, 9 KOs) of San Jose, OR in a middleweight bout.

Joe Hanks (21-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ will take on Joel Caudle (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in a heavyweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Colby Madison (4-0-1, 3 KOs) risks his undefeated record against Randy Easton (4-9-2, 4 KOs) of Sunbury, PA in a heavyweight bout

In four-round bouts:

Romuel Cruz of Philadelphia will make his pro debut in a bantamweight bout against Jahaziel Vazquez (1-5) of Monterrey,