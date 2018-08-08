Ljungquist on Fury sparring: “There is no doubt he is something special

Kem Ljungquist (4-0, 2 KOs) has been sparring former World Champion Tyson Fury ahead of his ring return on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World title fight with Mexico’s Yessica Munoz.





“It was a great experience to share the ring with Tyson Fury,” said the 28 year-old. “He really impressed me. He is very good. He’s light on his legs with good movement and really hard to hit. A very awkward fighter. There is no doubt he is something special.

“He is even sparring without a head guard because he’s almost never hit, but I think I gave a good account of myself, and I made it back to Denmark in one piece!

“I think we have a similar style. We are both quite defensive but explosive at the same time. However, there is a lot I can learn from him when it comes to his speed and mobility.”

Outside the ring, Fury was also good company, reveals Ljungquist: “He is exactly as you would expect him to be. He says what he thinks. There is no filter.”





Fury sensationally claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight titles in 2015 when he handed Wladimir Klitschko his first defeat in over 10 years. This year, the charismatic British boxer has begun his comeback, and is aiming for big fights with WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder and current four-belt World ruler Anthony Joshua.

Having made his debut in 2017, Ljungquist, a former three-time domestic and two-time Nordic amateur champion, has been successfully transitioning into the professional ranks. The heavyweight hope is dreaming of a title shot in the near future as he aims to follow in the footsteps of great Danes Mikkel Kessler and Brian Nielsen.

Ljungquist must first prepare for a new challenge in Struer with his scheduled opponent Gennadi Mentsikainen ruled out with an eye injury and replaced with the 29 year-old Slovakian David Vyletel (6-2, 3 KOs).

“It’s obviously not ideal to have to start preparing for a new opponent, but that’s boxing, and that’s how it’s got to be. I have a job to do, and I will do what is needed to win.





“I’m looking forward to showing more power and explosiveness in my boxing, and it will be amazing to fight in front of the fans at the Struer Energi Park again!”

Ljungquist joins Denmark’s top boxing talents Dennis Ceylan, Mikkel ‘Pjatrøv’ Nielsen, Frederik Hede Jensen, Adam Bashanov and others on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash with Yessica Munoz.

Tickets are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.