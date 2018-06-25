Ljungquist meets Mentsikainen on Thorslund-Munoz undercard

Photo: KGZ Fougstedt – Kem Ljungquist (4-0, 2 KOs) will meet Finland’s Gennadi Mentsikainen (5-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round contest on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight with Yessica Munoz on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park.





“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring again,” says the Danish heavyweight hope, who returns to action following a unanimous points win over Andre Bunga on June 16 in Munich. “I’m glad I can stay active and I’m excited to be boxing at home in Denmark.”

Ljungquist will box for a second time in Struer following the second-round KO of Frantisek Kohout in March. A career best performance for the former three-time national and two-time Nordic champion, who is successfully transitioning into the professional ranks.

“Last time in Struer, there was a great atmosphere,” said the 27 year-old. “There was an energy in the crowd that I could use in the ring, and I think that showed in my performance.

“I’m going to repeat that success when I return to Struer on August 25. People can expect a fierce Kem making an entertaining and exciting fight that will end when I stop my opponent. My punching power is enough to shake anyone out there!





“I’m still adapting from an amateur to a professional, but I feel that I’m getting stronger and stronger with every fight. My boxing is getting more and more explosive, and I don’t have to worry if a fight goes the distance because I know I’m in good shape.

“The goal is a big fight within the foreseeable future, but right now, I’m just looking forward to giving the fans at the Struer Energi Park another great fight!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland: “Kem has huge potential. Not since Brian Nielsen has Denmark had a heavyweight with so much talent. We are increasing the level of opposition with every fight, and Gennadi Mentsikainen will provide his toughest test yet.”

Tickets for the WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship contest between Dina Thorslund and Yessica Munoz on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park are on sale now and available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.