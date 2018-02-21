Ljungquist makes Danish debut against Kohout on March 10 in Struer

Kem Ljungquist (2-0, 1 KO) returns from a successful mission in Ludwigsburg to make his Danish debut against Frantisek Kohout (1-0) on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park.

The former three-time national and two-time Nordic amateur champion will fight at home for the first time in his professional career on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBC Female World title contest against Alicia Ashley.





The 27 year-old recorded his second paid victory last weekend with a unanimous points decision over Igor Mihaljevic, which came after the third-round TKO of Revaz Karelishvili on his debut in October in Schwerin.

“It was a tough opponent in Ludwigsburg,” reflects Ljungquist. “I would of liked to have stopped him, but I’m glad I got the rounds in, and I’m happy to have won the fight injury free ready for my Danish debut on March 10 in Struer.

“My first two fights have been in Germany, which has been a great experience, but now, I’m really looking forward to fighting at home in Denmark, and I want to give a good show for the fans in Struer!”

Dina Thorslund challenges Alicia Ashley for the WBC Female World Super Bantamweight title on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park. Former European Champion Dennis Ceylan begins his road to redemption against Jesus Sanchez on the undercard while rising Danish stars Mikkel Nielsen, Frederik Hede Jensen, Adam Bashanov, Kem Ljungquist and Haris Dzindo return to action.

Frederik Hede Jensen (2-0, 1 KO) meets Spain’s Brian Pelaez (4-2, 1 KO) in a four round super featherweight contest as support for Dina Thorslund’s WBC Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash against Alicia Ashley on March 10 in Struer.

Having spent his childhood in a wheelchair, Hede Jensen has overcome the odds to realise his dream of becoming a professional boxer. The 21 year-old has got off to a successful start securing two paid wins including a hard fought victory on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final between Aleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck.

“That was a huge experience for me,” he says. “I really appreciated getting such a special opportunity in my second pro fight. It was a totally professional set up and what support from the arena. It’s difficult to describe the emotions you go through on a night like that.”

The Aarhus-boxer will return to Denmark for his third professional contest where he will face his toughest test against the 22 year-old Spaniard Brian Pelaez.





“Fighting in Denmark is always special – knowing that all your family, friends and supporters are there for you and really want to see you fight with quality and determination – it commits you to do your utmost to fulfill this obligation,” said Hede Jensen. “And it’s going to be an interesting match.

“Pelaez looks like a serious guy with a fine track record. He is much taller than me and heavier than any of the other opponents I have met. We are the same age and this will be the first time ever I meet a Spanish boxer which is really exiting”

Tickets are available online via www.ticketsmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.