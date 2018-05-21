Live Stream: Tim Tszyu back in action on May 24

Sydney boxer Tim Tszyu (8-0-0, 6KOs) wants to be the busiest boxer in Australia and has revealed a list of names being targeted as future opponents as he looks to accelerate his progression to the sport’s biggest stages.





Tszyu, 23, turned professional just over 500 days ago but has already fought eight times at eight venues. His next challenge is the vastly more experienced Indonesian Larry Siwu (27-10-0, 23KOs) at the Johnny Lewis’ Boxing Series event at Sydney’s The Star on Thursday, May 24.

“I don’t want to sit around waiting – I want to stay busy and keep developing and improving. My management has a roadmap for me both in Australia and internationally for the rest of 2018 and beyond,” says Tszyu.

“I enjoy the challenge of facing boxers with different styles and from different countries. The Indonesians are always tough and Siwu is the number one light middleweight in Indonesia – he is very experienced so I’m expecting a hard 10 rounds.”

Tszyu has already called out multiple former World Champion Anthony Mundine and has now detailed other potential major domestic bouts, as well as plans to establish himself overseas with a wish-list of international opponents.





“I’m not looking past Larry Siwu – he’s going to be tough! But you have to have plans and I’m looking at the likes of Australian Champion Samuel Colomban next and Commonwealth Champion Michael Zerafa if he gets through his next fight with Wade Ryan,” says Tszyu.

“Then I’ve always said I’d like to fight (Julio Cesar) Chavez Jr. There’s obviously history there through my dad. Or another good marketable name could be Shane Mosley Jr and I think Austin Trout would be a good opponent too – a win against any of those guys would get me noticed.”

“I look at the way Anthony Joshua’s career has gone – he won a world title in two and a half years. I want to have five or six fights again this year, even more next year and reach for those major fights.”

The journey continues for Tim Tszyu against Indonesian Larry Siwu on Thursday May 24 at The Star. Tickets and details at www.johnnylewis.com.au





FREE LIVE STREAM

The Event will be live streamed for FREE to residents outside the Greater Sydneyand Newcastle areas

The Broadcast will start at 6pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) on Thursday 24th May 2018