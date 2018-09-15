LIVE: GGG vs Canelo 2 – Live Stream





Weights: Canelo Alvarez 159.4 vs GGG Golovkin 159.6

Jaime Munguia 154 vs Brandon Cook 153.2

David Lemieux 160 vs Spike O’Sullivan 159.2

Chocolatito Gonzalez 114.8 vs Moises Fuentes 116.

Canelo vs GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.





Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF/WBA/WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) will host a satellite press conference Tuesday, July 3 on Facebook ahead of their historic rematch set for Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The middleweight world champions will discuss the highly controversial lead up to the September 15 rematch in the first-ever satellite press conference hosted on Facebook by Golden Boy Promotions. The fighters will also participate in a Facebook Q&A with questions from boxing fans around the world on the platform.

Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 go on sale Tuesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight (8) per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800 and $700 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.