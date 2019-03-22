LIVE STREAM: Charlie Edwards vs. Angel Moreno – Weigh In

WBC STATISTICS – WBC Flyweight World Championship
March 23, 2019 / London, England, United Kingdom / Copper Box Arena
This will be the 2,045th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.
CHARLIE EDWARDS (United Kingdom)
WBC Flyweight World Champion
Age: 26 / Date of birth: February 8, 1993
Residence: Epsom, Surrey, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Sutton, Surrey, United Kingdom
Record: 14-1, 6 KOs / Total rounds: 100 / World championship fights: 1-1
Height: 5’6″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed
ANGEL “Golden Boy” MORENO (Spain)
Ranked WBC No. 14 at Flyweight
Age: 35 / Date of birth: November 14, 1983
Residence, birthplace: Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Record: 19-2-2, 6 KOs / Total rounds: 129
Height: 5’4.5″ – 164cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC affiliated titles: European Boxing Union flyweight
WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) 1963
2. Hiroyuki Ebihara (Jap) 1963 – 1964
3. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) * 1964 – 1965
4. Salvatore Burruni (Italy) 1965 – 1966
5. Walter McGowan (GB) 1966
6. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) 1966 – 1969
7. Efren Torres (Mex) 1969 – 1970
8. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) * 1970
9. Erbito Salavarria (Phil) 1970 – 1971
10. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) 1972
11. Venice Borkorsor (Thai) 1972 – 1973
12. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) * 1973 – 1974
13. Shoji Oguma (Jap) 1974 – 1975
14. Miguel Canto (Mex) 1975 – 1979
15. Chan-Hee Park (Kor) 1979 – 1980
16. Shoji Oguma (Japan) * 1980 – 1981
17. Antonio Avelar (Mex) 1981 – 1982
18. Prudencio Cardona (Col) 1982
19. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1982
20. Eleoncio Mercedes (DR) 1982 – 1983
21. Charlie Magri (GB) 1983
22. Frank Cedeño (Phil) 1983 – 1984
23. Koji Kobayashi (Jap) 1984
24. Gabriel Bernal (Mex) 1984
25. Sot Chitalada (Thai) 1984 – 1988
26. Yong-Kang Kim (Kor) 1988 – 1989
27. Sot Chitalada (Thai) * 1989 – 1991
28. Muangchai Kittikasem (Thai) 1991 – 1992
29. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia) 1992 – 1996
30. Chatchai Sasakul (Thai) 1997 – 1998
31. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 1998 – 1999
32. Medgoen Singsurat (Thai) 1999 – 2000
33. Malcolm Tunacao (Phil) 2000 – 2001
34. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thai) 2001 – 2007
35. Jorge Arce (Mexico) (Interim) 2005 – 2006
36. Daisuke Naito (Japan) 2007 – 2009
37. P. Wonjongkam (Thai) (Interim) * 2009
38. Koki Kameda (Japan) 2009 – 2010
39. Pong. Wonjongkam (Thai) * 2010 – 2012
40. Sonny Boy Jaro (Phil) 2012
41. Toshiyuki Igarashi (Japan) 2012 – 2013
42. Akira Yaegashi (Japan) 2013
43. Roman Gonzalez (Nic) 2014 – 2016
44. Juan Hernandez (Mexico) 2017
45. Daigo Higa (Japan) 2017 – 2018
46. Cristofer Rosales (Nic) 2018
47. Charlie Edwards (GB) 2018 –
*Regained
WBC TOP 10 FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Miguel Canto (Mexico)
2. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand)
3. Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand)
4. Efren Torres (Mexico)
5. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia)
6. Roman Gonzalez (Nicaragua)
7. Sot Chitalada (Thailand)
8. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)
9. Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela)
10. Shoji Oguma (Japan)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC
41 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Pone Kingpetch (Thailand), Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand), Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela), Shoji Oguma (Japan), Sot Chitalada (Thailand), Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand).
152 flyweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.
MEMORABLE WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:
Dec. 22, 2018 Charlie Edwards W12 Cristofer Rosales – London
Apr. 15, 2018 Cristofer Rosales TKO9 Daigo Higa – Kanagawa
May 20, 2017 Daigo Higa TKO6 Juan Hernandez – Tokyo
Apr. 23, 2016 Roman Gonzalez W12 McWilliams Arroyo – Inglewood
Sep. 5, 2014 Roman Gonzalez TKO9 Akira Yaegashi – Tokyo
Apr. 8, 2013 Akira Yaegashi W12 Toshiyuki Igarashi – Tokyo
Mar. 27, 2010 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam W12 Koki Kameda – Tokyo
Nov. 29, 2009 Koki Kameda W12 Daisuke Naito – Saitama
July 18, 2007 Daisuke Naito W12 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam – Tokyo
July 30, 2005 Jorge Arce TKO3 Angel Priolo – La Paz
Mar. 2, 2001 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam TKO1 Malcolm Tunacao – Phichit
Sep. 17, 1999 Boonsai Sansurat TKO3 Manny Pacquiao – Nakhon Si Thammarat
Dec. 4, 1998 Manny Pacquiao KO8 Chatchai Sasakul – Phuttamonthon
May 9, 1997 Chatchai Sasakul W12 Ysaias Zamudio – Bangkok
June 23, 1992 Yuri Arbachakov KO8 Muangchai Kittikasem – Tokyo
Feb. 15, 1991 Muangchai Kittikasem TKO6 Sot Chitalada – Ayutthaya
Oct. 8, 1984 Sot Chitalada W12 Gabriel Bernal – Bangkok
Mar. 15, 1983 Charlie Magri TKO7 Eleoncio Mercedes – London
May 18, 1980 Shoji Oguma KO9 Chan-Hee Park – Seoul
Jan. 8, 1975 Miguel Canto W15 Shoji Oguma – Sendai
Aug. 4, 1973 Betulio Gonzalez W15 Miguel Canto – Maracaibo
Feb. 23, 1969 Efren Torres TKO8 Chartchai Chionoi – Mexico City
Dec. 30, 1966 Chartchai Chionoi TKO9 Walter McGowan – Bangkok
Sep. 18, 1963 Pone Kingpetch KO1 Hiroyuki Ebihara – Tokyo
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.