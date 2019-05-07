Livan Navarro vs. Breidis Prescott on May 10

Undefeated Cuban welterweight Livan “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro says he’s becoming an animal before his fight and is ready to add long-time gatekeeper Breidis Prescott to his list of conquests.





Miami via Havana’s Navarro (10-0, 7 KOs) and Miami via Barranquilla, Colombia’s Prescott (31-16, 22 KOs) will meet in the 10-round co-main event of the fifth installment of the popular Rumble at the Rock series “Night of the Undefeated” on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the 10-round main event, streaking undefeated, WBA No. 7-rated featherweight contender Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (21-0-3, 13 KOs) of Miami via Marianao, Cuba, will be looking for his second victory this year by taking on hardened veteran Glenn Porras (32-8, 20 KOs) of M’lang, Cotabato, Philippines.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock V” cost $60, $100, $150 and $250 and are available for purchase through ticketmaster.com.





“I’m just an animal when it gets close to fight time,” said Navarro. “I hate losing in anything I do. I become this beast that can never lose, so I’ll never know what defeat feels like.”

A former heavily decorated amateur who finished at 306-20 against strong Cuban and international competition, Navarro is working hard at Caicedo Sports Training Center with trainer Herman Caicedo. The 28-year-old known as “Machine Gun Kid” has stopped seven of his last eight professional opponents.

“Herman makes sure I’m always ready to step up and win at all costs,” said Navarro. “We work harder than anybody else so that no one can last. I bring too much aggression and throw too many punches. My opponents wear down eventually.”

“He is a former world champion with power in both hands,” said Navarro of Prescott, “I’m as well prepared for him as I am for everyone I fight. I just hope he’s prepared for me, otherwise it’ll be a short fight.”

Navarro says he trusts his team of Caicedo, manager Jay Jimenez and promoter Kris Lawrence of The Heavyweight Factory that they will get him the fights he needs to develop and climb to the top of the 147-lb division.

“They guide me because they know the business side of boxing,” said Navarro. “I’m the fighter, they’re the thinkers. I’m in their hands. I know I will eventually have the chances I need to showcase my skills and prove I can fight with the best out there. I will make my whole team proud one day.”

Also in action, undefeated 20-year-old Hawaiian Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (15-0, 12 KOs) will face Denver’s Robert Frankel (37-20-1, 8 KOs) in a super lightweight eight-rounder. Before suffering an injury last year, Yoon had already attained a world ranking. This will be his first fight this year.

In a “can’t miss” crowd pleaser, Cuban super middleweight Irosvani Duvergel (5-0, 3 KOs) will face power puncher Lorawnt T Nelson (5-2, 4 KOs) of Colorado.

Making his second cruiserweight battle, fan favorite “Bad” Blake Davis (1-0) from Cooper City, Fla., will look to thrill fans when he faces Quintell Thompson (2-7-1, 2 KOs) of Columbia, Mo., over four rounds.

Rumble at the Rock V is presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory. On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.