Little Giants on Boxeo Telemundo

Little giants take center stage as the spring season continues for “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” this Friday. Former world title challenger Gilberto “El Yaqui” Parra (26-3, 21KO’s) takes on countryman and former world title challenger Saúl “Baby” Juárez (23-7-1, 12KO´s). The 10 round main event will take place this Friday at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. The Mexico compratiots will due battle for the vacant WBC light flyweight latino title. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala Jr.´s All Star Boxing Inc and Producciones Deportivas.

Parra has shared the ring with top notch competition including current world champion Donnie Nietes. He is also riding a 7 fight win streak which includes a victory over former world champion Mario“El dragon” Rodriguez. Juárez resume is impressive as well with victories over former world champions Oswaldo Novoa and Adrian Hernandez twice against each fighter. One factor in this matchup could be the ability of Parra of Ciuadad Obregon Sonora, Mexico to adapt to the high altitude of Mexico City for which the local native Juárez is well accustomed to. The fight itself has all the ingredients for a thrilling matchup as it will be the puncher Parra vs boxer Juárez.





Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.

The “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” season will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 11:35pm and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app and will be complemented with extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind the scenes content. “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” wrapped up 2017 with its highest fourth quarter ever among adults 18-49 with 227,000 and 480,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen