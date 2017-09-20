Linares ready for Campbell on Saturday

Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs), WBA, WBC Diamond, and Ring Magazine World Lightweight Champion, will defend all three of his titles on Sept. 23 when he takes on Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs), No. 1 contender and Olympic Gold Medalist in a battle for the ages. Linares will make his triumphant return stateside after three years away to defend his titles against a formidable opponent. The event takes place Saturday, Sep. 23 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here is what Jorge Linares had to say in an exclusive Q&A Session:

“I’m in the prime of my career. I think Luke Campbell is the best opponent for me, besides Mikey Garcia. Whether we fight in England or the United States. I’m grateful to Golden Boy Promotions and HBO. I’m the only Venezuelan fighter to be the main event fighting for a world title ever on HBO. And with me being the main event makes it even more special. It makes it a bigger challenge.

“The truth is the hunger has always been there. I just think that the hunger grows bigger when you fall. When you are a world champion and feel invincible, the hunger decreases because you feel invincible and that no one can beat you. I went through that. I won’t deny it. Now I’m back with that old hunger, and I’m praying that it won’t go away. Right now I’m in the best position in my career. Also, I can’t let myself fall again because if I do fall, it’s going to be a lot harder for me to get up. Boxing fans will already know. I’m 31 years old, with four defeats and two fights in a row. These days I no longer have the luxury to lose. That’s why I’m aware that I cannot lose.

"I love the idea of once again returning to the American boxing market. I want the big fights. I want to fight with the best. I am past the fight with Anthony Crolla, and now I want the best. Mikey Garcia. [Vasyl] Lomachenko. I am ready for everybody."





Linares vs. Campbell is a 12-round fight for the WBA, WBC Diamond and

Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championships, to be held Saturday, September 23 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California. The championship event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, in association with Teiken Promotions. Orozco vs. Ortiz is a 10-round fight for the WBC USNBC super lightweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Casa Mexico Tequila, Thor: Ragnarok and Fred Loya Insurance and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The Linares vs. Campbell non-televised undercard action will be live streamed on RingTV.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

