Light Flyweight Contender Tibo Monabesa Faces a Filipino Threat

Undefeated Indonesian light flyweight contender Tibo Monabesa is back in the ring on May 20th. Monabesa will defend his WBC International Silver title in Jakarta against Arnold Garde of The Philippines.

Monabesa is making the first defense of the title he won last January against another Filipino, Rene Patilano.





This is a third fight in a row against a Filipino opponent for Tibo. The Philippines have a lot of very strong fighters in the lower weight divisions and they always come to win. That is why they provide a great test for a fighter who is closing in on a world title fight, matchmaker Mikko Marttinen says.

Monabesa, 26, has won 15 of his 16 professional fights. The only blemish on his record is a technical draw.

Garde, 26, has a record of 8 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws. He has won 5 of his last 6 fights with the only defeat coming on points against world ranked Randy Petalcorin.

On the undercard Indonesian prospect Defry Palulu will face Nathan Bolcio of the Philippines for the vacant WBC Asia super featherweight title.

The show will take place in Cendrawasih Sports Hall in Northern Jakarta and is promoted by Armin Tan.

Edis Tatli and Eva Wahlström are ready to defend their titles against Francesco Patera and Mayra Alejandra Gomez

Everything is ready for tomorrow’s Gatorade Fight Night event in Turku, Finland. The doubleheader features Edis Tatli (29–1), who defends his EBU lightweight title against Francesco Patera (17–2) and Eva Wahlström (19–0–1), who defends her WBC World super featherweight title against Mayra Alejandra Gomez (18–5).

Light heavyweight contender Niklas Räsänen (13–1) is back in action and faces Ricardo Marcelo Ramallo (22–11–1) in a six-rounder. Also Jussi Koivula (21–4–1), who challenged Mohamed Mimoune for the EBU-EU welterweight title in March, will take on Nerdin Fejzovic (2–9).

Tatli, Patera and Wahlström were seen in public training sessions this week, and all fighters were visibly in good shape. Tatli looked sharp as ever, and Patera showed his formidable handspeed as he worked the mitts.

“Well, throw a few bombs in there and even fastest hands start to slow down”, Tatli’s coach Pekka Mäki said as he watched the challenger’s workout.

Gatorade Fight Night starts at 7 pm local time and ends at 11pm. Stay tuned for a lengthy report of the event!

Official weights:

Edis Tatli 134,5 lbs vs. Francesco Patera 134,5 lbs

Eva Wahlström 129,6 vs. Mayra Alejandra Gomez 128,7

Niklas Räsänen 173,1 vs. Ricardo Marcelo Ramallo 176,8

Jussi Koivula 149,5 vs. Nerdin Fejzovic 148,6

Oskari Metz 146,8 vs. Sasa Janjic 149

Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero 124,6 vs. Nemanja Sabljov 126,1

Antti Hietala 152,1 vs. Predrag Cvetkovic 155,2