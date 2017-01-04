Light-flyweight Contenders Clash in Jakarta

Undefeated Indonesian boxer Tibo Monabesa (14-0-1) will take on his toughest test to date when he faces Rene Patilano (15-2-3) of the Philippines on January 21st. The bout will be held at Cendrawasih Sports Hall in Jakarta.







The pair will clash over 12 rounds for the vacant WBC light flyweight International Silver title with the winner vying for a place in the top ten of the WBC rankings. Monabesa is currently rated 22nd and Patilano 24th in the world.

After cementing his dominance in the domestic scene, Monabesa is facing an international opponent in his third consecutive bout. The southpaw counter puncher is coming off a win over another Filipino, Joel Taduran. Monabesa stopped Taduran in the 6th round of their non-title clash in September.

The 26-year-old Monabesa is aiming for a big 2017. His manager Armin Tan has set his charge a goal of reaching a world title this year.

The 25-year-old Patilano has only lost once since 2012. That blemish came on the road against Kosei Tanaka, the current WBO light flyweight world champion.

“This is an intriguing fight between two very skilled boxers at the peak of their careers. It is a tough test for Monabesa but one he will have to pass in order to show that he is ready for a world title bout. We would like to thank the WBC for this opportunity,” matchmaker Mikko Marttinen said.

Indonesian prospects John Ruba and Defry Palulu will be featured on the undercard in separate bouts.