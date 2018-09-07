Liam Williams welcomes focus on Welsh talents

Former British and Commonwealth light-middleweight champion Liam Williams is delighted at the prospect of increased exposure for Welsh boxing.





MTK Global puts on its first show in Wales on Friday night; streamed live on iFL TV and featuring Williams (17-2-1-KO12) alongside Welsh team-mates Sean McGoldrick and Jacob Robinson.

With McGoldrick having breezed to 7-0 as a professional and Robinson – son of former world champion Steve – hunting a third straight win since joining the paid ranks, Williams is forecasting a bright future for Welsh boxing.

Williams said: “There have always been a lot of good fighters in Wales. It’s just that they haven’t had the right opportunities up until now.

“It’s great that MTK Global has decided to come here and give these young guys opportunities to shine. I’m sure they’ll perform and deliver the goods to ensure the supporters keep wanting to come back.





“I heard Sean McGoldrick say that some of them look up to me and it’s nice to be appreciated. It’s so good to be fighting back home.

“I’m used to fighting on shows away from home and every time that happens, my fans have to travel. That means a lot of money on transport, accommodation and baby-sitters et cetera so this is a great chance to see me locally.”

Further down the line, Williams is targeting a clash with unbeaten MTK Global rival JJ Metcalf (18-0-KO10).

Williams added: “It’s nothing personal but we both pretty much know we’re going to be fighting each other so there’s a bit of tension there.





“People say I’m chasing him because I’m pushing for the fight but I don’t need him – I’m a bigger name and I’ve achieved more.

“I just think it’s a cracking fight to be made and I want to be in cracking fights.”

