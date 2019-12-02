Liam Williams brands Alantez Fox a ‘skinny little rat’ and Andrade as ‘Boring’

PREPARATIONS HAVE BEGUN in earnest for Liam Williams’ December 21st eliminator against 6’5” Alantez Fox as pictures emerged of him sparring with Light Heavyweight Shakan Pitters.





Explaining the decision to seek out the 6’6” Brummie, Williams said: “He’s two weights above me, a good two stone heavier than me and he’s taller than my opponent.”

He added: “You’ve got to train for worse than what you’re going to get, it makes it easier on fight night.”

Asked how he found sparring someone so much bigger, he confidently declared himself “comfortable with it”.

“It can be difficult,” he admitted, “you can think you’re out of range and then get pinged with silly shots but for my first spar with a guy that size? It went very well!”

The bout with the WBOs #1 ranked Middleweight Fox was only announced yesterday and already the war of words between the two world class fighters has begun.

When questioned as to why he had referred to Fox as a ‘rat’ on social media, the Welsh banger quipped: “he’s just a skinny little rat, isn’t he?”





“When I say things I mean business. I’m willing to back it up. He’s just one of those who chats sh*t to build buzz for a fight. When I say I’m going to smash him up I really mean it.”

Liam, 21-2-1 with 16 KO’s, is on a five fight finishing spree and is convinced that he can add another knockout to his record come December 21st.

“All he has is height and reach. It’ll be a difficult fight but as long as I come fully prepared, and stick to my game plan, I believe I’ll walk away with an easy victory.”

And his prediction for how it’ll end?

“I always enter the ring with bad intentions. I want to stop him inside the distance.”

With a #1 ranking with the WBO up for grabs it’s difficult not to ask ‘The Machine’ his thoughts about a potential 2020 battle with World Champion Demetrius Andrade.

Williams is a fan of the champs skill in the ring, saying: “He’s very good – He’s an awkward, tall southpaw.”

Never failing to get a dig in on his next opponent, though, he’s quick to point out that he believes Andrade “brings a lot more to the table than Fox” and is a “two weight world champion for a reason.”

But Williams also sees holes in Andrade’s game that he believes will give him a chance when they finally meet: “He usually looks good for the first couple of rounds, but then he goes to sleep for a bit.”

“At times it’s like watching paint dry” he added. “It’s boring!”

Before he can tackle the “boring” Demetrius Andrade and reach his goal of being World Champion, however, he must first tackle the tall order that is Alantez Fox.

And with tough sparring in the shape of 6’6” Light Heavyweights like Shakan Pitters on-hand, Williams and his team are confident he won’t fall short come December 21st.

——–

ALSO ON THE SHOW

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Sunny Edwards (13-0) fights for the vacant British super flyweight title against former amateur teammate Marcel Braithwaite (9-1), with Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) making his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

