Liam Walsh On World Title Shot: “This Is Perfect Timing For Me!”

Undefeated Cromer hero Liam Walsh believes his long-awaited World Title shot against IBF Champion Gervonta Davis has come at the perfect time.

Floyd Mayweather protege Davis makes the first defence of his World Title against mandatory challenger Walsh at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday 20th May, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





Walsh’s date with destiny has been a long time in the making. A car crash forced the Graham Everett-trained slickster to withdraw from his WBO Lightweight World Title fight against Ricky Burns back in 2012.

But now the 21-0 Super-Featherweight is ready to seize his opportunity and dethrone the man many are calling boxing’s next superstar.

“I’m now fighting ‘the man’ in World boxing, or so they say,” said Walsh. “It has been a hard journey to get myself back in place for another World Title shot. There was times when I thought to myself ‘is it ever going to happen?’.

“That’s what makes Champions – that defiance and will to keep on coming back from set back after set back and not be denied. That’s why I am here now. I have the desire and the will to push through and reach the top.

“The wait has definitely been worth it. I feel I sometimes box within myself because of the opponents that have been put in front of me but I know I’m ready for this World Title shot. This is perfect timing for me.”

An action-packed undercard features Light-Heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Yarde taking on Southern Area Champion Chris Hobbs for his first professional title; teenage Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois goes in search of another big knockout; plus Southampton’s Joe Pigford and Barking’s Aaron Morgan put their unbeaten records on the line in a potential barn burner.

Local talent including Harrow’s Mitchell Smith; Hornchurch Super-Welterweight ‘Hammer’ Sammy McNess; Sikh sensation Sanjeev Singh Sahota;Chingford Super-Featherweight Boy Jones Jnr; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards; Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Chelmsford Super-Middleweight Billy Long; Croydon Flyweight Sunny Edwards; and Wycombe Ben Smith complete an unmissable card.

All floor seating at the Copper Box Arena has SOLD OUT.

Remaining tickets priced £40 and £50 are available from www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk