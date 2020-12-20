Liam ‘The Mechanic’ Callanan moves to 10-0 – Boxing Results

Undefeated Australian standout Liam ‘The Mechanic’ Callanan has moved to 10-0 in the pro ranks.

The 25 year old Aussie Liam had been out of action for over a year. The Mechanic Returned Friday night at the Croatian Sports Complex in Australia’s Gold Coast and tuned up Waikato Falefehi in an all action toe to toe clash.

Liam opened up about training, the fight and the future.

“I am grateful to be around the likes of Andrew and Jason Moloney, Bruno Tarimo and Footy legend Barry Hall on a daily basis, its is only making me a better fighter. They are all top class fighters so I enjoy being around them and they really bring the best out of me and motivate to become the best fighter I can be.

We have the best team going between fighters and trainers we share plenty of laughs and good vibes we all train hard but we enjoy ourselves. I have been training with Tony Nobbs since I was about 19, Tony has helped mentor me into the man I am today and guided me away from a bad lifestyle.

We have top-class trainers so to work with them on a daily basis is only going to improve me more so.

I plan on dropping down to the light heavyweight moving forward and I believe that fight fans will see the best of me at that weight and I will win titles when the times right and I trust my team to make that decision on when I should fight for a title. I am enjoying learning and improving and I am happy to wait for the right opportunity.

Callanan is nicknamed the mechanic due to his profession away from the ring. The Australian light heavyweight opened up about how he balances two professions. “It’s not the easiest thing to do but I enjoy both of my jobs. I’m just a common man who works hard with his hands but with boxing so I don’t really think of it as a job, its a labor of love.

“I’m a working-class man and I love how life has turned out and I’m happy so I want to continue working hard in and out of the ring and looking make 2021 a massive year.

Callanan, is guided Oceania Manager of year Tony Tolj who gave his take on his charge.

“Liam is only getting better and better with each fight, we are in no rush with him as he is still young. 10-0 and is just getting started. Really looking forward to the future.”



