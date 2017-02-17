Boxing News 24/7


Liam Smith confident of victory over Liam Williams

After a reasonably amicable press tour, the armistice is over and an almost inevitable war of words has broken out between the rival camps of Liam Williams and Liam Smith ahead of their sure to be combustible super-welter showdown at Manchester Arena on April 8th.

Ex WBO king Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith is smoldering from the insinuation yesterday that, at 28, he is now damaged goods following his valiant defeat to ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September, the only reverse on his 25 fight resume. Speaking to Glynn Evans, the Mersey mouth responded:


‘As we’ve no more press conferences scheduled for a few months, I want a right of reply to that [expletive] Gary Lockett put out yesterday.

He was a TV pundit for my fight against ‘Canelo’ and he told all the viewers how well I done. So he’s either a [expletive] pundit who misleads the viewers or he’s trying to play mind games. If he thought I took a beating from ‘Canelo’, he doesn’t understand boxing. That’s certainly not what he said at the time.

Like I said at both the press conferences this week, Liam Williams is like a lost little boy without Lockett whispering in his ear. If they think that they can get into my head by spouting [expletive], if Lockett and Liam Williams think they can compete with myself and Joe Gallagher when it comes to mind games, they’re living in a dream world. Bring it on. We all know Liam Williams hasn’t got the coolest head. What’s Lockett playing at. Professional suicide.’

Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams clash in one of the most anticipated domestic dust-ups in recent times on a show headlined by Terry Flanagan defending his WBO World Lightweight Title against tough Petr Petrov. Slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut along with a talent packed undercard.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.

