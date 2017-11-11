Liam Smith battles Liam Williams today

Today’s bitter rematch between former world super welterweight champion Liam “Beefy” Smith (25-1, 14 KOs) and Liam Williams (16-1-1, 11 KOs) will air exclusively in Canada, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT, live from Metro Radio Arena in New Castle, United Kingdom.

(photo courtesy of Queensbury Promotions)





The replay of Smith vs. Williams I from this past April will also air on Super Channel today starting at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT).

The Smith vs. Williams 2 card, presented by Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, is headlined by the “Battle of the Liams,” Smith and Williams, squaring off in a 12-round World Boxing Organization (WBO) super welterweight title eliminator.

Last April, Smith (25-1-1, 14 KOs) won a controversial fight in which Williams retired after nine rounds due to a double laceration of his right eyebrow, despite him leading on all three judges’ scorecards by identical scores of 86-85. Williams insists Smith flagrantly headbutted him, while Smith feels he was denied a knockout victory.

Four exciting matches on the “Smith vs. Williams 2” card, promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel. The Smith vs. Williams 12-round main event is scheduled to air live at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT:

TODAY’S SMITH VS. WILLIAMS 2 CARD LINE-UP ON SUPER CHANNEL





MAIN EVENT – WBO SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR — 12 ROUNDS

Liam “Beefy” Smith (25-1-1, 14 KOs), Liverpool, UK 69,8 kg (154 lbs.)

vs.

Liam Williams (16-1-1, 11 KOs), Wales, UK 69,6 kg (153.5 lbs.)

CO-FEATURE –SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS — 10 ROUNDS

Josh Leather (12-0, 6 KOs), Yorkshire, UK 62,8 kg (138.5 lbs.)

vs.

Glenn Foot (21-2, 6 KOs), Sunderland, UK 63,1 kg (139.25 lbs.)

BBBOFC BRITISH SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Thomas Patrick Ward (20-0, 2 KOs), Champion, County Durham, UK 54,9 kg (121.25 lbs)

vs.

Sean Davis (13-1, 0 KOs), Challenger, Birmingham, UK 54,8 kg (121 lbs.)

VACANT WBC SILVER INTERNATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS

Nathan Gorman (10-0, 8 KOs), Cheshire, UK 114,3 kg (252 lbs.)

vs.

Mohamed Soltby (11-0, 9 KOs), Hamburg, Germany 99,7 kg (220 lbs.)





(All fights and fighters are subject to change)

Super Channel has aired several major boxing events live in 2017 including Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao vs.Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs. Marriaga, Crawford vs. Indongo and the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quarterfinals.

To watch Smith vs. Williams, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

About Super Channel

Super Channelis a national premium pay television network, consisting of four HD channels, four SD channels, and Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel’s mission is to entertain and engage Canadian audiences by providing a unique and exclusive entertainment experience. With a core foundation of integrity and accountability, we dedicate ourselves to implementing innovative programming strategies and unparalleled team work that provides viewers with exceptional value and variety.

Super Channel is owned by Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc., an Edmonton-based media company.

Super Channel is currently available on Bell TV, Shaw Direct, Rogers Anyplace TV, Shaw Cable, Cogeco Cable, Access Communications, Bell Alliant TV, Source Cable, SaskTel, MTS, Novus, EastLink, TELUS, Videotron, Westman Communications and other regional providers.