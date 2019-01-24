Liam Davies Planning For The Future

Liam Davies is planning for the future as he looks to build on a successful pro bow with his second contest next month.





Davies engages in four-round paid action for a second time, determined to keep up the good work, at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday February 16.

He features on BCB Promotions’ first West Midlands offering of 2019, which will take place two days after Valentine’s Day. The show is called ‘No Love Lost.’

The 22-year-old first outpointed busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash at the Holiday Inn Queensway in Birmingham last December.





It was a fresh start after a successful amateur career, following his father Tristan into the pro code. He hails from Donnington, a suburb in the Shropshire town of Telford.

Davies became an England Schoolboys national champion in 2010, representing Donnington Boxing Club, and was twice a national finalist in the England Elite competition.

He decided to punch for pay after his 100th amateur contest, recording 78 wins and representing England at youth level.

He’s determined to emulate dad’s achievements as a pro with Tristan’s ledger, totalling 15 appearances between 2004 and 2009, containing a Midlands crown.

His son has set his sights on the area strap at super bantam where the last holder, Brad Foster, has gone on to land a shot at the British title against Josh Wale.

Davies said: “I get bored out of the gym, I’m always training and teaching at my dad’s club so I stayed in shape over Christmas and into the New Year.

“It’s all about what I can do in 2019 now, I want to put my name about and get everyone talking. I want five fights this year and be 6-0 by the end of it.

“I sold 130 tickets for my debut, it was something new and exciting and gave me a buzz back about boxing I had maybe lost in the amateurs.

“My opponent was game, tough and quite willing to have a go, so I had to make sure I kept my boxing together by winning all of the four rounds.

“That was the start and now I’ve got to crack on. Like my dad told me, you can look forward when you’ve got the first one out of the way.

“I’m not in any great rush, I’m learning at the BCB gym all of the time and enjoying it, but there’s big opportunities out there as a pro and I want to grab them with both hands.

“I see myself going for titles at super bantam, I could maybe even make bantam at a day before weigh-in. That’s where I’ve got to build a reputation.

“The next step is February 16 and to get another victory under my belt. A stoppage would be great, but I just want to look good doing it.”

The six-round welterweight main event at the Town Hall will see Damian Kiwior, from Poland but based in Wolverhampton, tackle undefeated Cornwallian Wes Smith.

The rest of the undercard is stacked, with the other eight occupying the home corner a mix of prospects and contenders.

The experienced Andrew Robinson, from Redditch, will feature. ‘D’Animal, 34, is a former Midlands and IBO Continental middleweight champion.

Halesowen’s Lennox Clarke is still ranked in Britain’s super middleweight top 10. The undefeated hopeful steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats.

Leon Gower, of Burton, returns after an unsuccessful attempt at the aforementioned Midlands super bantamweight strap, going down to Foster in a thriller last year.

Tipton’s Lee Glover has voiced that he’s plotting a path towards glory at 118lbs, having previously challenged for Midlands and English honours. He’s also back in action.

Danny Ball, from Kingswinford, laces on the gloves again and is from pugilist stock, with brother Jamie a one-time holder of the Midlands belt in the same division of super welter.

Hometown favourite Levi Ferguson, who is born and bred in Walsall, will attempt to add to his two points successes in the super welterweight division.

Female flyweight Dani Hodges, of Burntwood, steps into combat again chasing a hat-trick of paid victories since obtaining a British Boxing Board of Control license.

Super welter Ross Hollis, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, equally aims for a trio of wins since first punching for pay.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.