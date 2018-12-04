Liam Davies Delight As He Turns Pro

Liam Davies is challenging himself to go his entire pro career unbeaten as he prepares to make his paid debut in a Sunday showdown next week.





Davies turns over after a stellar amateur career, which saw him rack up 100 contests, at the Holiday Inn Queensway in Birmingham on December 9.

He features as part of Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions afternoon dinner show in the second city, on a bill which has been dubbed ‘Lord of the Flys.’

The main event is for the Midlands flyweight crown, where Brummie Ijaz Ahmed tackles former English title challenger Conar Blackshaw, from Derby.





Second-generation fighter Davies won a host of area titles at amateur level for Donnington Boxing Club, which is run by his father and ex-pro Tristan.

The fighting pride of Donnington, a suburb in the Shropshire town of Telford, became an amateur centurion on the biggest national stage in April.

The 22-year-old competed in the England Elite national finals at 56kg for a second time, only to be narrowly outpointed on a tight split decision.

He subsequently left the code on 78 wins, having become a 2010 England Schoolboys national champion and representing England at youth level.

Davies feels further plaudits and prizes should have come his way, if it hadn’t have been for misfortune, but has now vowed to make his own luck.

He said: “We were talking about going pro two years ago, but there were two more things that it was important to me that I did in the amateurs first.

“I wanted to get to 100 fights, which I did, and that took 11 years of my life having started boxing at the age of 11. To win 78 of them is not bad going.

“I was desperate to win the England Elite nationals, I got to the final again this year and lost on a split decision to Brad (Strand, Everton Red Triangle).

“I felt hard done to by that, because I thought I’d done enough to win. I’ve never had much luck. There always seemed to be something against me.

“I remember getting to finals weekend and fighting with bruised knuckles, another time I beat the second and third seed, but broke my eye socket.

“I had to pull out before the final. If hadn’t been injured and I’d beat the other lad (Peter McGrail) it might be me on Team GB now and not him.”

He’s has been sparring with area title hopeful Ahmed in the run up to fight time and shared a training ring with James Beech Jr and Lee Glover.

Davies hasn’t boxed since the England Elite decide so sees his debut – which has been brought forward – as an ideal opportunity to bounce back.

He said: “It’s good to get that far, but the way I see it is I got beat in my last fight. I want to get back to winning ways and, hopefully, never lose again.

“I’m starting at super bantam, but the reason for that is that I’m boxing 13 days earlier than I was supposed to. My first date was December 22.

“That’s not a big problem for me and I’ll make bantamweight easy enough in the future. I just want to get the ball rolling, as quickly as possible.

“My aim is to win the British title. I’d be disappointed if I only got the English. I’m determined to get a Lonsdale belt and be the pride of Britain.

“There’s nothing to stop me there, either, there’s more chances to be had at the lower weights and they come around quicker. There’s no limit.”

He’s penned a managerial and promotional deal with BCB, but dad Tristan and long-term amateur coach Andy McFarland will also be on his team.

Boxing has been a family affair for Davies, with brothers Brayden and Bradley amateurs coming through the ranks, as he did, for Donnington BC.

Tristan Davies racked up 15 appearances, as a pro, between 2004 and 2009 and won the Midlands lightweight title, a path his son is looking to follow.

Liam said: “I’ve signed with BCB and we’ve put a team together that can make this work. I’m excited by it and I’m looking forward to the future.

“Errol is going to manage and train me, with Paul Mann. My dad will be in the corner, too, along with Andy who has been there since the start.

“My dad has talked to me what it’s all about, being a pro, he had a good run himself but he had bad eyes and he used to get cuts all of the time.

“I remember that from when I was a kid, but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I’ve got two brothers who box, too, so it hasn’t put us off.

“I’ve no doubt both Brayden and Brad will turn pro themselves, when they grow up, and it’s important I set the guidelines for them to follow.

“My dad won a Midlands title and, by the end of next year, I want to be on the way to doing something similar. That’s my first target as a pro.

“It’s all about December 9, at the minute, and I’m a Donnington boy through and through, so I’ll be bringing a good crowd from there with me.”

A revamped under-card supports the top liner at the Holiday Inn Queensway with Davies, Sean Davis and Damion Kiwior now in the home corner.

Brummie Davis, from Hockley, is a former English and WBC International super bantamweight champion, who has challenged for the British crown.

The only ring action of 2018 for ‘Showtime’ is to undertake his 16th pro outing with just two defeats, both in title situations, on his ledger so far.

Poland-born Kiwior, who lives in Wolverhampton, has four points successes since turning over. He won a host of medals and was a national titleist in his homeland as an amateur.

Tickets for ‘Lord of the Flys’ are still on sale, at £65 VIP ringside to include a two-course Sunday lunch or £35 standard. For more information and to buy, contact the boxers on Facebook.