Undefeated Aussie, ‘The Mechanic’ Liam Callanan, signs with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing.

Undefeated Australian standout ‘The Mechanic’ Liam Callanan has linked up with Oceania boxing supremos Dragon Fire Boxing headed up by Tony Tolj.

Callanan has an unblemished professional record, with nine wins from his opening nine contests, with 2 of these victories coming inside the scheduled distance. Callanan, who is trained by a world-renowned training team consisting of ‘El Tigre’ Tony Nobbs, Angelo Hyder, and Craig Wilson, weighed in on signing with Dragon Fire Boxing.

‘The Mechanic’ said, “I am delighted to be linking up with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing. Dragon Fire Boxing have been world leaders for looking after their fighters from all over the world as a whole. Hence, it’s fantastic to be a part of such a great team that really can take fighters to the top, and I’d like to thank Tony Tolj for giving me the opportunity to work with Dragon Fire Boxing.

“I am grateful to be around the likes of Andrew and Jason Moloney, Bruno Tarimo, and Billel Dib on a daily basis is only making me a better fighter. They are all top class fighters, so I enjoy being around them, and they really bring the best out of me and motivate me to become the best fighter I can be.

We have the best team going between fighters and trainers we share plenty of laughs and good vibes we all train hard but we enjoy ourselves. I have been training with Tony Nobbs since I was about 19, Tony has helped mentor me into the man I am today and guided me away from a bad lifestyle, and when Angelo Hyder moved over here I think I was about 22 at the time he and Tony started working together and Angelo has spent a lot of his time helping to guide me to where I am today as well which is awesome I feel like I have 2 of the best coaches in the country in their own rights also Craig Wilson from rival has spent a lot of time working with myself and the other boys he’s a top bloke and top

They are top-class trainers, so to work with them on a daily basis is only going to improve me more so.

I’m dropping down to the light heavyweight moving forward, and I believe that fight fans will see the best of me at that weight, and I will win titles when the times right and I trust my team to make that decision on when I should fight for a title. I am enjoying learning and improving, and I am happy to wait for the right opportunity.

Callanan is nicknamed the mechanic due to his profession away from the ring. The Australian light heavyweight opened up about how he balances two professions. “It’s not the easiest thing to do, but I enjoy both of my jobs. I’m just a common man who works hard with his hands, but with boxing, so I don’t really think of it as a job, its a labor of love.

“I’m a working-class man, and I love how life has turned out, and I’m happy, so I want to continue working hard in and out of the ring, and hopefully, my boxing career will be laced with Goldust. I’m really living the Australian dream”.